Badgers QB coach Jon Budmayr to become Colorado State's offensive coordinator

After a year of relative continuity on its coaching staff, the University of Wisconsin football program will be looking to fill a second assistant coach’s spot this offseason.

Jon Budmayr — a former Badgers quarterback who has been on the staff for six years, with the last three spent as the quarterbacks coach — is taking the offensive coordinator position at Colorado State, the State Journal confirmed. FootballScoop.com first reported the news Wednesday morning.

A message left with Budmayr and UW officials were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Budmayr appeared in three games for the Badgers before injuries ended his playing career. He was a student assistant for the team as he finished his degree, then was hired by UW coach Paul Chryst when he took over the program in 2015. Budmayr started his UW coaching tenure as a graduate assistant before moving to quality control assistant and eventually QB coach.

Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph called plays for the Badgers this season with Budmayr’s assistance. Budmayr takes over a Colorado State offense that scored 22.3 points per game last season, one in which it only played four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.