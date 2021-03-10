Badgers Pro Day notebook: Cole Van Lanen could have NFL future at guard

Answering questions has become as steady a feature in Cole Van Lanen’s life as working out or watching film.
Between virtual meetings with NFL teams and reporters, the former University of Wisconsin tackle is taking on inquires like he did so many defensive linemen in his five years with the Badgers. Shown over 45 games and three seasons of playing starter’s snaps, Van Lanen’s skills are now being analyzed as pro teams evaluate how — and more importantly, where — he fits in the league.
“I really want to be that versatile guy that can play all positions,” Van Lanen said Wednesday after participating in UW’s Pro Day. “I feel like I can and I'm really confident at it. Something I’ve worked a ton at after season, moving inside, I worked a lot of center and guard. So yeah, I feel like I'm confident in those positions and I can excel in those positions. And this is kind of what I'm going to continue working on.”
UW hosted 30 NFL teams at the McClain Center on Wednesday at its pro day, which gave 10 former Badgers the opportunity to work out for NFL scouts. Snapper Adam Bay, safety Eric Burrell, guard Jon Dietzen, running back Garrett Groshek, receiver Adam Krumholz, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, fullback Mason Stokke receiver A.J. Taylor and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose joined Van Lanen at the pro day.
Van Lanen and Wildgoose were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but due to the pandemic, there will be only limited in-person medical evaluation and all interviews and psychological tests will be done virtually instead of the annual massive gathering in Indianapolis.
Van Lanen’s path to an NFL line is an interesting one because his body doesn’t fit the mold of any position perfectly, but could be used effectively at any of them. Van Lanen’s current wingspan hasn’t been publicly measured, but a number of draft analysts have reported it to be shorter than that of the ideal NFL tackle.
After posting a 5.01-second 40-yard dash, a 30-inch vertical leap, an 8-foot, 11-inch broad jump and 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, Van Lanen hopes his marks will answer more questions about his athletic ability.
He said he’s spoken with teams about playing guard or even center, positions where his wingspan isn’t as important and he can use his power and run-blocking ability to his advantage.
“I thought I did fairly well today and I'm happy with my numbers and you know, all my work I've put in these past few months has kind of shown today,” Van Lanen said.
He said he approached the pro day with the same mentality he has games during his Badgers career.
“I'm still going to get a little nervous before football games,” Van Lanen said. “I don't care how many games I start, but you just overcome those once the opportunity arises and it's just there in the moment. You don't think about that anymore, you’ve just got to do what you prepared for for so long. Like this is your opportunity, this is your one time to let it all go and you’ve got to cut everything else out and just do your best.”
The question Van Lanen now faces is if his pro day and his work as a tackle in college will be enough for a team to take a chance on him in the NFL draft, which is slated for April 29-May 1. However it goes, being back on campus was a reminder that he made the right decision to take this step.
“It was definitely different being gone for a while now and then this weekend and earlier week, walking through the halls and not really feeling like part of the team anymore, so to speak,” he said. “Definitely different feeling. I don't want to say it feels right, but I know it was my time to go and I'm definitely ready for the next chapter in my life and football.”
Slimmed-down Loudermilk eyes explosiveness
Loudermilk showed a trimmed physique at the pro day, saying his training has been focused on making him a better, faster pass-rusher at the next level.
Loudermilk, who stands 6-foot-7, started 26 games over four season for the Badgers and tallied 63 total tackles and 7½ sacks. To earn an NFL roster spot, he wants to show he can turn the corner and get to the quarterback quickly.
“I feel like I was able to kind of show elements to my game that I didn't really show while I was here, a little bit more of some pass rush, kind of bending the edge,” Loudermilk said. "You know, we did a couple bag drills where a couple pass-rush moves, and I feel like I did good in those. I was kind of able to show my explosiveness.”
Burrell shows ball skills, fluid hips
Burrell, who played in 48 games in his UW career, was able to display his improved flexibility and catching ability to scouts.
The safety delivered his share of big hits with the Badgers, but said he has focused on his diet to make his body more efficient as he prepares for the pros.
“It was very hard for me to do that at this university, especially with State Street,” Burrell said, flashing a smile.
Burrell, who earned his master’s degree in December, also showed his entrepreneurial spirit by showing digs from his new clothing line, Elevate Beyond.
Badgers' offense needs to take big step this offseason
QUARTERBACK
On the roster: Graham Mertz (RS Fr.), Danny Vanden Boom (RS Jr.), Chase Wolf (RS Soph.), Daniel Wright (Fr.)
Incoming: Deacon Hill
Departing: Jack Coan (transfer)
Projected starter: Mertz
Mertz (above) had moments of brilliance this season, but those were few and far between after his COVID-19 diagnosis and the outbreak the Badgers experienced. Not having his top two receivers certainly didn’t help, but Mertz missed open receivers and had ball-placement issues against the tougher defenses he faced.
COVID-19 also wiped out the Badgers’ typical offseason last year. How much the virus affects winter and spring workouts has yet to be seen, but Mertz and the offense would certainly benefit from getting spring practices in.
The backup quarterback spot is intriguing. It’s likely Wolf’s job, but outside of some designed QB runs, he didn’t show much in his chances on the field this year. In three appearances, Wolf was 6 for 8 for 29 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
RUNNING BACK
On the roster: Jalen Berger (Fr.), Julius Davis (RS Fr.), Garrett Groshek (RS Sr.), Isaac Guerendo (RS Soph.)
Incoming: Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Antwan Roberts
Departing: Nakia Watson (transfer), Groshek (NFL)
Projected starter: Berger
Berger emerged as the Badgers’ top tailback this year, using an explosive running style to get through the holes quickly and challenge defenses. Two of his longest runs of the year were called back by holding penalties, but he led all backs in gains of 10 or more yards.
Berger (above) also contracted COVID-19 late in the year, which forced him out of the Iowa and Minnesota games. Groshek had the best day of his Badgers career against the Gophers, rushing for more than 150 yards and he remained a solid change-of-pace back. That's a role UW will need to fill now that Groshek has gone pro.
The Badgers are thin on experience behind Berger, who only played five games this year. Davis and Guerendo each played in just one game in 2020. All three running backs in the Badgers’ recruiting class are ranked as three-star players.
FULLBACKS
On the roster: John Chenal (Jr.), Quan Easterling (RS Fr.)
Incoming: None
Departing: Mason Stokke (NFL)
Projected starter: Stokke or Chenal
Stokke became a go-to guy in the red zone for the Badgers this season, with three receiving TDs and one on the ground. He also split out and caught passes as a receiver when that unit was hit by injuries.
Chenal (above) should be able to handle the short-yardage running and blocking duties, but he hasn’t shown the same versatility that Stokke had. Easterling didn’t play in a game this season, but he’d be a playable reserve, especially in goal-line personnel.
It’s also possible (read: likely) the Badgers move a player from another position to fullback heading into next season.
TIGHT END
On the roster: Clay Cundiff (RS Fr.), Cole Dakovich (Fr.), Jack Eschenbach (RS Soph.), Jake Ferguson (RS. Jr.), Jaylan Franklin (RS Soph.), Cam Large (Fr.), Hayden Rucci (RS Fr.)
Incoming: Jack Pugh
Departing: Lloyd (transfer)
Projected starter: Ferguson
Ferguson announced he would return for his senior season, which is a huge boost for the Badgers. Ferguson led the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns this season, and emerged as a leader of the young tight end group.
Bringing along another option at the position is crucial this offseason. Rucci and Eschenbach played the most as the No. 2 TE this season — Rucci is primarily a blocker at this point while Eschenbach had a few nice plays as a receiver. There’s a lot of young talent in the room — Cundiff, Large, and Pugh were sought-after recruits — so getting them a full offseason would likely lead to more production behind Ferguson.
Franklin is an intriguing option to keep an eye on. Arguably the best athlete in the group, he made the switch to tight end last year after starting his UW career as an outside linebacker. Given an offseason to learn the position at a deeper level, he could be a mismatch for opposing linebackers and safeties.
WIDE RECEIVER
On the roster: A.J. Abbott (RS Soph.), Haakon Anderson (Fr.), Stephan Bracey (RS Fr.), Devin Chandler (Fr.), Danny Davis (Sr.), Jordan DiBenedetto (RS So.), Chimere Dike (Fr.), Jack Dunn (RS Sr.), Mike Gregoire (RS Soph.), Adam Krumholz (RS Sr.), Taj Mustapha (RS Soph.), Cooper Nelson (RS Fr.), Kendric Pryor (RS Sr.), Isaac Smith (Fr.)
Incoming: Markus Allen, Skyler Bell
Departing: Possibly Dunn and Krumholz
Projected starters: Davis, Pryor, Dike
Injuries depleted this group in 2020 and exposed the lack of readiness from the sophomore and junior classes.
Pryor (above) has already announced he’ll return, but Davis has not yet made a public statement on coming back for another year. Dike became a starter with those two out, but had trouble consistently creating separation. He’ll benefit from a real offseason as well, because even as an early enrollee last year he missed significant on-field reps with the cancellation of spring practices.
Allen and Bell are players who will “change the room,” according to UW’s director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, but the Badgers will need Bracey and Chandler to become more consistent threats next year.
If the Badgers dip into the transfer market again, expect them to try to find a receiver.
OFFENSIVE LINE
On the roster: Dylan Barrett (Fr.), Ben Barten (Fr.), Tyler Beach (RS Jr.), Tanor Bortolini (Fr.), Logan Brown (RS Fr.), Logan Bruss (RS Jr.), Jon Dietzen (RS Sr.), Michael Furtney (RS Soph.), Kerry Kodanko (Fr.), Kayden Lyles (RS Jr.), Jack Nelson (Fr.), Cormac Sampson (RS Soph.), Josh Seltzner (RS Jr.), Blake Smithback (RS Jr.), Sean Timmis (Fr.), Joe Tippman (RS Fr.), Cole Van Lanen (RS Sr.), Aaron Vopal (RS Jr.), Trey Wedig (Fr.),
Incoming: JP Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Nolan Rucci
Departing: Possibly Dietzen and Van Lanen
Projected starters (left to right): Brown, Seltzner, Lyles, Bruss, Beach
UW’s offensive line will have as competitive of an offseason and preseason as any position group on the roster.
Outside of Bruss (above) at either right guard or right tackle, all of the spots might be up for grabs. Add in the fact that the past two recruiting classes have added standout talents like Nelson and Rucci, there will be battles across the board. Losing left tackle Cole Van Lanen, who’s likely to make the jump to the NFL, will be a blow, but former five-star recruit Logan Brown played in all seven games this season, including a good showing in the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest.
With a good amount of young talent, Rudolph could create a rotation at a number of spots to keep players fresh and keep from putting too much pressure on an inexperienced player.