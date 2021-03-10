Badgers Pro Day notebook: Cole Van Lanen could have NFL future at guard

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The question Van Lanen now faces is if his pro day and his work as a tackle in college will be enough for a team to take a chance on him in the NFL draft, which is slated for April 29-May 1. However it goes, being back on campus was a reminder that he made the right decision to take this step.

“It was definitely different being gone for a while now and then this weekend and earlier week, walking through the halls and not really feeling like part of the team anymore, so to speak,” he said. “Definitely different feeling. I don't want to say it feels right, but I know it was my time to go and I'm definitely ready for the next chapter in my life and football.”

Slimmed-down Loudermilk eyes explosiveness

Loudermilk showed a trimmed physique at the pro day, saying his training has been focused on making him a better, faster pass-rusher at the next level.

Loudermilk, who stands 6-foot-7, started 26 games over four season for the Badgers and tallied 63 total tackles and 7½ sacks. To earn an NFL roster spot, he wants to show he can turn the corner and get to the quarterback quickly.