Badgers Pro Day notebook: Cole Van Lanen could have NFL future at guard
Badgers Pro Day notebook: Cole Van Lanen could have NFL future at guard

Answering questions has become as steady a feature in Cole Van Lanen’s life as working out or watching film.

Between virtual meetings with NFL teams and reporters, the former University of Wisconsin tackle is taking on inquires like he did so many defensive linemen in his five years with the Badgers. Shown over 45 games and three seasons of playing starter’s snaps, Van Lanen’s skills are now being analyzed as pro teams evaluate how — and more importantly, where — he fits in the league.

“I really want to be that versatile guy that can play all positions,” Van Lanen said Wednesday after participating in UW’s Pro Day. “I feel like I can and I'm really confident at it. Something I’ve worked a ton at after season, moving inside, I worked a lot of center and guard. So yeah, I feel like I'm confident in those positions and I can excel in those positions. And this is kind of what I'm going to continue working on.”

UW hosted 30 NFL teams at the McClain Center on Wednesday at its pro day, which gave 10 former Badgers the opportunity to work out for NFL scouts. Snapper Adam Bay, safety Eric Burrell, guard Jon Dietzen, running back Garrett Groshek, receiver Adam Krumholz, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, fullback Mason Stokke receiver A.J. Taylor and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose joined Van Lanen at the pro day.

Van Lanen and Wildgoose were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but due to the pandemic, there will be only limited in-person medical evaluation and all interviews and psychological tests will be done virtually instead of the annual massive gathering in Indianapolis.

Van Lanen’s path to an NFL line is an interesting one because his body doesn’t fit the mold of any position perfectly, but could be used effectively at any of them. Van Lanen’s current wingspan hasn’t been publicly measured, but a number of draft analysts have reported it to be shorter than that of the ideal NFL tackle.

After posting a 5.01-second 40-yard dash, a 30-inch vertical leap, an 8-foot, 11-inch broad jump and 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, Van Lanen hopes his marks will answer more questions about his athletic ability.

He said he’s spoken with teams about playing guard or even center, positions where his wingspan isn’t as important and he can use his power and run-blocking ability to his advantage.

“I thought I did fairly well today and I'm happy with my numbers and you know, all my work I've put in these past few months has kind of shown today,” Van Lanen said.

He said he approached the pro day with the same mentality he has games during his Badgers career.

“I'm still going to get a little nervous before football games,” Van Lanen said. “I don't care how many games I start, but you just overcome those once the opportunity arises and it's just there in the moment. You don't think about that anymore, you’ve just got to do what you prepared for for so long. Like this is your opportunity, this is your one time to let it all go and you’ve got to cut everything else out and just do your best.”

The question Van Lanen now faces is if his pro day and his work as a tackle in college will be enough for a team to take a chance on him in the NFL draft, which is slated for April 29-May 1. However it goes, being back on campus was a reminder that he made the right decision to take this step.

“It was definitely different being gone for a while now and then this weekend and earlier week, walking through the halls and not really feeling like part of the team anymore, so to speak,” he said. “Definitely different feeling. I don't want to say it feels right, but I know it was my time to go and I'm definitely ready for the next chapter in my life and football.”

Loudermilk Pro Day

Wisconsin Badgers' defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) works out for NFL scouts at the Wisconsin Badgers' NFL Pro Day on Wednesday at the McClain Center. 

Slimmed-down Loudermilk eyes explosiveness

Loudermilk showed a trimmed physique at the pro day, saying his training has been focused on making him a better, faster pass-rusher at the next level.

Loudermilk, who stands 6-foot-7, started 26 games over four season for the Badgers and tallied 63 total tackles and 7½ sacks. To earn an NFL roster spot, he wants to show he can turn the corner and get to the quarterback quickly.

“I feel like I was able to kind of show elements to my game that I didn't really show while I was here, a little bit more of some pass rush, kind of bending the edge,” Loudermilk said. "You know, we did a couple bag drills where a couple pass-rush moves, and I feel like I did good in those. I was kind of able to show my explosiveness.”

25

Eric Burrell works out for NFL scouts at the Wisconsin Badgers' NFL Pro Day on Wednesday at the McClain Center. 

Burrell shows ball skills, fluid hips

Burrell, who played in 48 games in his UW career, was able to display his improved flexibility and catching ability to scouts.

The safety delivered his share of big hits with the Badgers, but said he has focused on his diet to make his body more efficient as he prepares for the pros.

“It was very hard for me to do that at this university, especially with State Street,” Burrell said, flashing a smile.

Burrell, who earned his master’s degree in December, also showed his entrepreneurial spirit by showing digs from his new clothing line, Elevate Beyond.

