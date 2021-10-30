 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin takes down No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin takes down No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • 0

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media on Saturday after the Badgers defeated the 25th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 30-13 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The University of Wisconsin football team (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) took a big step toward a Big Ten West Division title as the Badgers rolled to a 27-7 victory over the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2) in a homecoming showdown Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics