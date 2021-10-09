Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin shuts out Illinois Fighting Illini

The University of Wisconsin football team picked up its first road win of the season when the Badgers (2-3) shutout Big Ten West division rival Illinois (2-5) 24-0 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
Follow along below for updates:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today