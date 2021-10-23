 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin continues its dominance of Purdue
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin continues its dominance of Purdue

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin sophomore speaks to the media Saturday night after completing 8 of 15 passes for 112 yards and rushing for a pair of touchdowns in the Badgers' 20-14 victory over the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin football team (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) picked up its 15th consecutive victory over Purdue, defeating the 25th-ranked Boilermakers (4-3, 2-2), 30-13, on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics