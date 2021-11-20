 Skip to main content
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after No. 19 Wisconsin holds off the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after No. 19 Wisconsin holds off the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The University of Wisconsin football team (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) picked up its seventh straight victory as the 19th-ranked Badgers pulled out a 35-28 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7) in a Big Ten West showdown Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

