Badgers postgame: Catch all the coverage of Wisconsin's loss to Notre Dame in Chicago
CHICAGO — The 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team (1-2) fell to No. 12 Notre Dame (4-0) 41-13 on Saturday at Soldier Field. 

Injury report

The Badgers listed seven players as not available for the game: running back Braelon Allen, fullback Quan Easterling, tight end Jack Eschenbach, safety Tyler Mais, inside linebackers Mike Maskalunas and Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt.

Cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Collin Wilder were in pregame warmups after being listed as questionable on Monday's injury report.

Notre Dame reported defensive lineman Kurt Hinish as out.

The line

The Badgers are favored by 6 points with a total of 45, according to scoresandodds.com. UW is -238 on the money line and Notre Dame is +190.

The officials

Michael Cannon is the referee. His crew includes linesman Ken Zelmanski, line judge Jeff Meslow, back judge Robert Smith Jr., field judge Stephen Hassel, side judge Joel Clay and center judge Bryan Banks.

On TV

Fox (Channel 47 in Madison) has the broadcast, with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call. A streaming broadcast is available on the Fox Sports app and on the web.

On radio

Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher and Patrick Herb have the call on the Badger Sports Network (101.5 FM and 1310 AM in Madison). It's available on the Varsity Network app and via satellite radio on Sirius 134 and XM 196.

In the first UW football game at Camp Randall Stadium in 651 days, Badgers fans didn't disappoint when it came time to "Jump Around" on Saturday.
Jim Polzin: Barry Alvarez often cited a Lou Holtz theory on great teams. Here's how the Badgers measure up
How Badgers QB Graham Mertz blocked out the noise before playing Jack Coan, Notre Dame
Can the Badgers continue shutting down the middle of the field against Notre Dame?
Here’s why playing at Soldier Field will be extra special for these Badgers players
Badgers should have key defensive backs available against Notre Dame
There's more than a quarter century of pursuit behind Badgers' football game against Notre Dame
Red Zone podcast: Breaking down Badgers-Notre Dame, 11 a.m. kickoffs and more
Jim Polzin: The story of the 'emotional' day Notre Dame QB Jack Coan moved out of Wisconsin
Five things to know about Notre Dame football as it prepares to play the Badgers
Interest in Badgers football game against Notre Dame in Chicago 'through the roof'
Why the Badgers offense needs to account for Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton on every play
What former Badgers teammates say will be 'weird' about facing Notre Dame QB Jack Coan. And what won't
