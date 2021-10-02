 Skip to main content
Badgers postgame: Catch all the coverage of Wisconsin's loss to Michigan
Badgers postgame: Catch all the coverage of Wisconsin's loss to Michigan

The University of Wisconsin football team fell to 1-3 for the first time since 1990 as the Badgers lost to No. 14 Michigan 38-17 Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. 

Follow the State Journal's coverage of the loss below: 

Injury report

Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, tight end Jack Eschenbach and running back Braelon Allen are in the lineup after being listed as questionable earlier in the week.

UW reported five players as unavailable Saturday: fullback Quan Easterling, safety Tyler Mais, cornerback Semar Melvin, inside linebacker Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt.

Center Joe Tippmann was poked in the eye during warmups and his availability was unclear, a UW official said. Kayden Lyles replaced him.

The officials

John O'Neill is the head referee. His crew includes umpire Jeff Carr, linesman Kris Van Meter, line judge Vincent Winters, back judge Michael Elliott, field judge Gary Powers, side judge LaShell Nelson and center judge Thomas Riepenhoff.

The line

The Badgers are 1½-point favorites with a total of 43½, according to scoresandodds.com. UW is -122 on the money line and Michigan is +105.

On TV

Fox (Channel 47 in Madison) has the game, with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call. A web stream is available at FoxSports.com and through the Fox Sports app.

On radio

The game airs on the Badger Sports Network (101.5 FM and 1310 AM in Madison), with Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher and Patrick Herb. Westwood One has a national broadcast with Sam Neidermann and Jim Miller.

Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst breaks down his team's turnovers, getting Chimere Dike more involved and how special teams will play a big role in Saturday's game against No. 14 Michigan.

Badgers roster breakdown: Everything you need to know about every position on Wisconsin's football team

As the University of Wisconsin football team prepares to kick off the 2021 season, the Wisconsin State Journal is offering an unprecedented inside look at this year's roster.

From players breaking down their teammates' performances in camp and what to expect this season, to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew sharing his expertise on key position battles and players to watch, we've got Badgers fans covered.

Check out the complete 11-part series below:

Badgers roster breakdown: Starting QB Graham Mertz facing high expectations after roller-coaster season
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Starting QB Graham Mertz facing high expectations after roller-coaster season

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the first part of our position-by-position breakdown series, tight end Jake Ferguson discusses this year's quarterback corps as we take an in-depth look at Graham Mertz and Co.

Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Backfield has been bolstered by new additions but staying healthy will be key

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the second part of our position-by-position preview series, UW linebacker Noah Burks discusses this year's backfield as we take an in-depth look at the running backs and fullbacks.

Badgers roster breakdown: Tight end Jake Ferguson looking to lead a deep group to greatness
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Tight end Jake Ferguson looking to lead a deep group to greatness

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the third part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW linebacker Jack Sanborn discusses the tight ends on this year's roster as we take an in-depth look at the talented group.

Badgers roster breakdown: Wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor provide offense with proven targets
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Wide receivers Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor provide offense with proven targets

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the fourth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW quarterback Graham Mertz analyzes his targets this season as we take an in-depth look at the receiving corps.

Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Talented offensive line room has Joe Rudolph excited for fresh coaching challenge

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the fifth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW nose tackle Keeanu Benton breaks down the offensive line as we take an in-depth look at the group tasked with protecting Graham Mertz.

Badgers roster breakdown: Defensive line aiming for greater impact behind Keeanu Benton's interior attack
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Defensive line aiming for greater impact behind Keeanu Benton's interior attack

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the sixth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW offensive lineman Tyler Beach discusses the Badgers' defensive line as we take an in-depth look at how the group is coming together for this season.

Badgers roster breakdown: Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal powering an inside linebacker group primed for a big year
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal powering an inside linebacker group primed for a big year

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the seventh part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW fullback John Chenal breaks down the Badgers' inside linebackers as we take an in-depth look at the veteran-led group.

Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Diverse group of outside linebackers offers Wisconsin plenty of options

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the eighth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW offensive lineman Tyler Beach discusses the Badgers' outside linebackers as we take an in-depth look at the group.

Badgers roster breakdown: Returning veterans bring stability to cornerback group tasked with tough role
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Returning veterans bring stability to cornerback group tasked with tough role

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the ninth part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW wide receiver Kendric Pryor breaks down the Badgers cornerbacks as we take an in-depth look at the group.

Badgers roster breakdown: Safeties striving for consistency while letting instincts guide physical play
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Safeties striving for consistency while letting instincts guide physical play

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the 10th part of our position-by-position breakdown series, UW cornerback Caesar Williams discusses his teammates in the secondary as we take an in-depth look at the Badgers' safeties.

Badgers roster breakdown: Kicking a concern as Wisconsin works to squeeze more out of special teams
College Football
Badgers roster breakdown: Kicking a concern as Wisconsin works to squeeze more out of special teams

  • Colten Bartholomew | Wisconsin State Journal
In the final installment of our 11-part position-by-position breakdown series, UW long snapper Peter Bowden discusses the Badgers' specialists as we take an in-depth look at this year's special teams.

