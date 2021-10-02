Badgers players hear boos from Camp Randall crowd as Michigan cruises to victory

A loud chorus of boos came from the Camp Randall Stadium seats in the second quarter of the University of Wisconsin football team's 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan when the Badgers offense was called for delay of game on third down.
It was the fourth of four straight UW drives to open the game that went three-and-out, and fans were vocal in their displeasure with the offense.
Some Badgers defensive players noticed and weren't happy with the negative fan reactions throughout the day.
Safety Collin Wilder said he heard some fans "chirping" Badgers players behind the bench.
"I was making sure guys weren't talking back," he said. "There's no point."
The crowd had more opportunities to moan as Michigan opened up a 38-10 lead.
"If they're pissed, then whatever. Who cares?" linebacker Jack Sanborn said. "I don't worry about the fans at all. They can do whatever the hell they want. I obviously love them. Sometimes they obviously get frustrated with us, but they pay the ticket. We've got to worry about what's going between the lines."
Wilder said UW players can't let the reaction from the seats tear them apart. He said he went to the offensive side of the sideline and said he had their backs.
"You see the fans booing us today, fans leaving early," he said. "At the end of the day, we're all that we've got. Don't get me wrong — I appreciate the fans that show up every game, cheer us on. I do appreciate that. But at the end of the day, we're the last ones on that field and we're the ones that have to go out there and make it happen."
