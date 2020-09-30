Badgers plan for players' family members to watch football games at Camp Randall Stadium

Members of the Joint Campus Area Committee voiced concerns Wednesday about the potential for fans to tailgate and gather around Camp Randall on game days.

Committee members also asked for the volume of stadium speakers to be reduced so noise doesn't spill outside the venue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

"What we're trying, really, to do is to not have large numbers of the public who are drawn to the perimeter and the spaces around Camp Randall," said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District.

Campus planning director Gary Brown said UW parking lots will be closed on game days other than what's needed for the few attendees and those who have campus business in the area. Transportation planner Rob Kennedy said the facilities will be monitored.

"We will be out there," Kennedy said. "And I think we'll be able to control it well."

Evers and Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, whose districts cover the Regent neighborhood and surrounding area, have questioned whether the home football games will attract large groups that could spread the coronavirus.