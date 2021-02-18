 Skip to main content
Badgers plan for fans at Camp Randall in 2021 football season
Badgers plan for fans at Camp Randall in 2021 football season

The University of Wisconsin is planning to have fans back at Camp Randall Stadium for the 2021 football season, athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a message to donors and ticket buyers Thursday.

He cautioned, however, that the athletic department doesn't yet know how many people will be able to attend games.

The Badgers didn't allow fans inside Camp Randall for games in the COVID-19-delayed 2020 season and suffered a major hit to revenue because of lost ticket money.

UW is scheduled to open the 2021 home season Sept. 4 against Penn State.

"We really don't know how many people we'll have in the stadium, but we do know we have a great schedule," Alvarez said in a video message with the email sent Thursday morning. "We're really looking forward to getting people back in the stands."

UW's message to donors and football season ticket buyers acknowledged that there are unanswered questions about how the ticketing process will work.

Season ticket renewals will begin in mid-March, the athletic department said.

