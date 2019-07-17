A poll of 34 Big Ten Conference media members released Wednesday picked the University of Wisconsin football team to finish third in the Big Ten West division this season, behind Nebraska and Iowa.
The Badgers received four first-place votes and 172.5 points overall in the annual Cleveland.com poll, while 14 voters each picked the Cornhuskers (198 points) and Hawkeyes (194.5) to win the West.
Northwestern (142.5), last year's division winner, is picked to place fourth, followed by Purdue (110.5), Minnesota (100) and Illinois (34).
Michigan (222 points) edged out Ohio State (214) for the East Division title, ahead of Michigan State (156), Penn State (154), Indiana (86.5), Maryland (82.5) and Rutgers (37).
Half of the poll's voters picked the Wolverines to win the Big Ten Championship, followed by the Buckeyes, who garnered 14 votes to become the conference winner. The other three went to Nebraska (2) and Northwestern (1).
The poll named UW running back Jonathan Taylor as the Big Ten Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He received 21 first-place votes, and his 78 points put him far ahead of second-place Rondale Moore from Purdue (36 points). Badgers center Tyler Biadasz also received one third-place vote.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (57 points) beat out Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (52) for Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. No UW defensive players received votes.