Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... WESTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 600 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 536 AM CDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND MEDIA REPORTED FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. PRELIMINARY REPORTS SUGGEST BETWEEN 5 AND 8 INCHES OF RAIN OCCURRED, WITH SOME AREAS SEEING AMOUNTS OVER 10 INCHES. THE AREA WEST OF MADISON, FROM MIDDLETON TO CROSS PLAINS TO BLACK EARTH WAS SIMPLY POUNDED BY HEAVY RAINFALL. WE HAVE RECEIVED REPORTS BETWEEN 11 AND 13 INCHES. WATER RESCUES ARE ONGOING. MANY ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WESTERN MADISON, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, VERONA, OREGON, MOUNT HOREB, CROSS PLAINS, BELLEVILLE, MAZOMANIE, SHOREWOOD HILLS, BLACK EARTH, BLUE MOUNDS, PAOLI, PINE BLUFF, MOUNT VERNON AND MARXVILLE. DUE TO THE EXTREME NATURE OF THIS RAINFALL AND THE IMPACT IT HAS HAD THIS FLOOD WARNING WILL EXTEND OUT THROUGH TONIGHT TO ACCOUNT FOR THESE ONGOING FLOODING ISSUES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&