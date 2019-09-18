The University of Wisconsin football team is trying to land Cristian Driver, the son of Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver.

Cristian Driver, a class of 2022 recruit, tweeted Tuesday celebrating a scholarship offer from the Badgers. He is listed as a four-star recruit as a safety, but also plays wide receiver for Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas.

While only a sophomore, Cristian Driver has a number of power five conference schools courting him, including known offers from Texas, TCU, Penn State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Minnesota and Michigan.

“I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from The University of Wisconsin!!! Thanks to my Family coaches and teammates,” Cristian Driver tweeted.

Donald Driver, a receiver who played for Green Bay from 1999-2012 and won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers, tweeted, “My man (Cristian Driver) has finally received a offer from his hometown. Remember this as we continue to chase our dreams: “Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.””

