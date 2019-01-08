University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph interviewed for the head coaching position at Temple, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports.
The Owls initially filled their head coaching vacancy in December by hiring Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. After Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt retired following the Pinstripe Bowl, however, Diaz left Temple to return to Miami as head coach.
Rudolph was "impressive" in his interview with the Owls, per the report. Temple, an American Athletic Conference program, finished 8-5 this season after a loss to Duke in the Independence Bowl.
Also the Badgers' offensive line coach, Rudolph just finished his fourth season at UW. He played offensive line for the Badgers in the early 90's and served as UW's tight ends coach from 2008-11.
He then became Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator under head coach Paul Chryst in 2012 and followed Chryst to Madison after the Badgers hired Chryst as head coach prior to the 2015 season.
UW finished 36th in total offense and 62nd in scoring offense this season as that side of the ball struggled to meet lofty preseason expectations. Rudolph's also credited with helping transform the Badgers' offensive line into one of the best in the country after the position had dipped below the program's typical standards prior to his arrival in 2015.