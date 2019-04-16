Joe Rudolph's best offensive lineman this spring isn't one most fans would expect.
The University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator handed that title to David Moorman after Tuesday's practice, praising the fifth-year senior's work ethic throughout the Badgers' first 10 practices.
"I'm just really looking for these guys to compete," Rudolph said. "I want to see who wants it. I'd say the guy who's having the best spring so far is David Moorman. He's busting his butt, man. And he's the one guy to me that's kind of saying, 'I want this.' There's a lot more time left, so we'll see. We'll see how it continues."
Left tackle Cole Van Lanen and center Tyler Biadasz, likely the only starters set in stone at this point in the offseason, are both out the entire spring with injuries.
Sophomore Logan Bruss, who started the final three games at right tackle last season, took all his reps at guard prior to suffering a left thumb injury last week.
That's opened the door for Moorman and sophomore Tyler Beach to take essentially all the first-team reps at tackle. During previous practices open to the media, Moorman played left tackle with Beach at right, but the two flipped places Tuesday.
"The idea was to start (Bruss) out at guard and the last couple weeks go to tackle," Rudolph said. "I kind of wanted everyone to have a vision where they could be a starter. There's probably about eight guys, nine guys that really could, that really expressed in their vision statement that that's what they wanted to accomplish. They wanted to be out there starting."
Garrett Rand returns
Garrett Rand returned for the Badgers' half-padded practice Tuesday, his first time on the field since tearing his Achilles last summer.
Rand, who said Saturday he expects to be full-go for summer conditioning and fall camp, only participated in individual drills Tuesday.
Rand is nearing a return after tearing his Achilles last summer.
"It's going to be great getting the rust knocked off," UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.
"We're trying to be smart with him. He came off a big injury, and we just want to get his feet back underneath him and get him back to the point where he can have a great summer, which he wasn't able to have at different times in the past."
From the infirmary
Wide receiver Danny Davis and cornerback Madison Cone both returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out since the first week of spring practice with right leg injuries.
Running back Nakia Watson no longer wore a yellow non-contact jersey and participated in team drills.
The Badgers will open the 2026 season against Western Michigan on Sept. 5 of that year at Ca…
Cornerback Faion Hicks sat out Tuesday's practice with a right leg injury.
Tight ends Jake Ferguson (right leg), Luke Benzschawel and Coy Wanner (left leg), offensive linemen Bruss and Blake Smithback, fullback Mason Stokke (right leg), wide receivers Cade Green and Emmet Perry and cornerback Travian Blaylock all remained out.
Extra points
For the second straight practice open to the media, sophomore Izayah Green-May took some first-team reps at outside linebacker over junior Noah Burks. ... Those returning kickoffs during special teams drills Tuesday were Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott and Isaac Guerendo.