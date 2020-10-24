Badgers notes: Tight end Jake Ferguson doesn't let fumble slow him down as Wisconsin routs Illinois

One of the players who approached Ferguson on the sidelines after the fumble to offer a pick-me-up was Mertz, who told the tight end he had his back.

“We talked about it all week, just playing with swag,” Mertz said. “I knew he’d bounce back.”

Earlier in the second quarter, Mertz found a wide-open Ferguson in the end zone for a 5-yard score. Those two touchdowns in the first half matched Ferguson’s season total from 2019.

But Ferguson, a former Madison Memorial High School standout, wasn’t finished. He was on the receiving end of Mertz’s fifth touchdown pass, which tied Darrell Bevell and Jim Sorgi for the program’s single-game record, in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-2 from the 3, Illinois bit on Mertz’s play-action fake and left Ferguson alone in the end zone once again.

“I think we kind of knew that those were going to be there,” Ferguson said of the play-action passes in the red zone. “They know we like to pound it, especially on the goal line, so you just try to sell that and get out of there.”

Glue guy

UW cornerback Rachad Wildgoose did a terrific job shadowing Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois’ top receiving threat.