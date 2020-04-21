Badgers notebook: Quintez Cephus sees room to grow, blossom in NFL

In an NFL draft class so loaded with talent at wide receiver that some are calling it the best draft for the position of all time, Quintez Cephus believes he fits right in.
The former University of Wisconsin wide receiver knows he doesn’t have the blazing speed, elite size, or gaudy statistics of some of his draft classmates, but he thinks he has one of the draft’s favorite qualities:
Upside.
Cephus, a star basketball player in high school before choosing to pursue football in college, said in a phone interview last week that he’s just starting to come into his own on the football field. He believes he’ll reward whichever team that drafts him with a full-blown gem after some refinement.
“I’ve only played receiver for the past (few) years,” Cephus said. “I played receiver my senior year of high school and the couple of years I was in college. I know as a route runner I’m not the most polished, so that’s an area where I can get better at my game. But I also talk (to teams) about the success that I’ve had without having as much time playing that position.”
The NFL draft runs Thursday night through Saturday, and will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cephus’ career at UW shows an ascent that pro teams like to see.
After a quiet freshman season, Cephus emerged during the 2017 campaign as a big-play threat. He played just nine games after breaking his leg, but posted 30 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Cephus was forced to miss a season after being dismissed from the university due to sexual assault charges; he was acquitted of those charges in August.
He returned to the Badgers this year and instantly became quarterback Jack Coan’s top target. Cephus hauled in 59 catches for 901 yards and seven scores. Coan targeted Cephus 91 times this season, according to Pro Football Reference.
Coan spoke often of his trust in Cephus’ ability to make contested catches — “I just have total trust in him that I can just put the ball anywhere in his area and he'll come down with it," Coan said in December — and it’s that skill that might set Cephus apart from his draft classmates.
“I know I have a knack for going up and getting the ball no matter how many people are around me, no matter what the situation is. I know I have the physicality and the quickness to win at the line of scrimmage against anybody I line up against,” he said.
However the draft shakes out for Cephus, who is projected anywhere from the third to fifth rounds, he believes there will be roles across the league for all of the talent entering the pros at his position.
“There are a lot of great receivers in this draft. We all bring different things to the table, and teams need different guys that will fit into their systems,” he said. “I know who I am as a player, I know what I bring to the table, and I know what I need to work on to help myself get better as a player.”
UW had mixed results against draft’s best rushers
The Big Ten Conference had talent spread across its teams on the defensive line in 2019. Three players in particular — Ohio State’s Chase Young, Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa and Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos — are projected as first-round picks.
UW didn’t play Penn State last season, but had three total games against Young and Epenesa's teams.
Young was a force against the Badgers in two meetings.
He had four sacks, including two that forced fumbles, in the teams’ regular-season meeting in Columbus. When the UW faced the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game, UW’s tactics against Young changed a bit. It forced him to be the read man on option plays and sent more double-teams toward him than in the first matchup, but he was still effective.
By State Journal count, the Badgers employed two blockers against Young on eight plays in the conference championship after doing so just once in the regular season. Young had six total tackles, with 1½ being for loss, in the postseason tilt.
Young is widely considered to be the best overall player in the draft, and is expected to be picked second overall by Washington.
UW, and specifically left tackle Cole Van Lanen, were much more successful against Epenesa. Epenesa caused a fumble on a sack in the first quarter in the November matchup at Camp Randall — Van Lanen said after the game a miscommunication led to Epenesa getting free — but that was Epenesa’s lone tackle of the game. UW ran 69 offensive plays, excluding kneel-downs, against Iowa.
Badgers represented at All-American Bowl again
Badgers 2021 recruit Riley Mahlman of Lakeville, Minn., tweeted last week that he would be participating in the All-American Bowl after his senior season.
LOCKED IN!! To play in All American Bowl on January 9th in San Antonio #allamericanbowl #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/p8suEeRVoo— Riley Mahlman (@riley_mahlman) April 15, 2020
Mahlman playing in the game will give UW its third consecutive year of having a recruit in the game. Quarterback Graham Mertz played in the 2019 contest, while 2020 recruits Jalen Berger, Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig were at this year’s game. Nelson and Wedig played in the game, while Berger made his oral commitment to UW during the showcase.
Mahlman, a four-star offensive lineman, is the top-ranked recruit out of Minnesota in his class and picked UW over at least seven other Big Ten scholarship offers.
Here's how NFL draft analysts see Wisconsin Badgers' prospects
JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB
No running back in college football history had the production Taylor had in his three years with the Badgers. His 6,174 career rushing yards are the most in Football Bowl Subdivision history in three seasons, and he accounted for 55 career touchdowns.
Taylor’s best skills, per Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network, are his patience and vision as a runner. It’s difficult to teach running backs to press the line of scrimmage and then explode through a hole once it’s created, but Taylor has been doing that since he was a freshman for the Badgers. Crabbs also noted Taylor’s balance and ability to continue moving forward through contact as strengths.
According to Matt Miller, Bleacher Report’s NFL draft analyst, the biggest concerns attached to Taylor are durability and fumbling. Taylor never missed a game through three seasons at UW, but 926 career carries to go with 42 catches amount to a lot of wear-and-tear on a body. He had 18 fumbles in his UW career, including six this season.
Taylor eliminated all doubt about his speed by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, and by multiple accounts was impressive in his interviews. Taylor can't shake any concerns teams may have regarding his college workload, but he showed his physical capabilities and likely moved himself up teams' draft boards.
Combine measurements: 5 feet, 10¼ inches; 226 pounds; 9½-inch hands; 31⅛-inch arm length; 75⅜-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 17 reps; 4.39-second 40-yard dash (first among RBs at Combine, fastest by UW RB ever, fourth-fastest time by UW player ever); 36-inch vertical jump; 123-inch broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches); 7.01-second three-cone drill; 4.24-second 20-yard shuttle.
ESPN: No. 3 running back, No. 28 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 3 running back, No. 33 overall.
CBS: No. 1 running back, No. 24 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 3 running back
Pick range: Late first round to mid-second.
TYLER BIADASZ, C
Biadasz may have taken a risk last year when he decided to return for his redshirt junior season — many draft evaluators thought he could’ve been a second- or third-round pick if he declared for the 2019 draft. That risk paid off, as Biadasz stayed healthy, became a consensus All-American, and UW’s first Rimington Award winner as the nation’s best center.
He put together a strong season individually while also making all the line calls for UW’s pro-style offense, a skill that directly applies to what NFL centers are asked to do. ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper wrote last month that Biadasz’s quickness and ability to pull set him apart, and that he improved each season he was at UW.
However, offseason hip surgery before his final season at UW affected his play, according to The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs. He wrote last month that Biadadz showed regression this season. "He's going to have to recapture his functional mobility and technique of his early days at Wisconsin if he is to reach his potential," Crabbs wrote.
Biadasz couldn't compete in drills at the Combine due to a shoulder surgery. He is expecting to be ready for April OTAs with whichever NFL team drafts him. That may hurt his standings in the eyes of NFL teams due to his injury history, but he showed "impressive" knowledge in interviews, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.
He may have to wait longer to hear his name called than he originally expected, but if Biadasz can get healthy, he still projects as a Day 1 starter in the NFL.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 3⅝ inches; 314 pounds; 10-inch hands; 32¼-inch arms; 79⅞-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Did not participate in drills
ESPN: No. 2 center, No. 58 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 10 interior offensive lineman, No. 121 overall.
CBS: No. 14 offensive lineman, No. 70 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 8 interior offensive lineman.
Pick range: Third-fourth round
ZACK BAUN, OLB
No UW player’s draft stock rose more this season than Baun’s, as his second season as a starter was outstanding. Baun earned All-American honors after tallying 76 total tackles, 19½ for loss, and 12½ sacks.
"I really love Baun's versatility and motor. He plays with great effort and has some shock in his hands coming off the edge," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote in late January. "Injuries have limited him over his college career, but NFL evaluators are starting to see his upside, especially after a strong Senior Bowl week. He is instinctive and has some quickness to his game."
The Draft Network’s Benjamin Solak wrote that Baun’s strengths include a quick first step, snap anticipation, rush moves and high motor.
Baun needs those attributes to compensate for his lack of size — at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Baun will need to add weight to his frame without losing his speed in the NFL. Solak wrote that Baun needs to improve his bend around the edge to be an effective NFL rusher.
Baun showed his quickness at the Combine with top-five performances in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, and was able to discuss his versatility with teams. Many mock drafts have Baun drafted late in the first round.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 2⅜ inches; 238 pounds; 9⅝-inch hands; 32¾-inch arm length; 78¼-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 24 reps (third-most for LB at Combine); 4.65-second 40-yard dash; 32.5-inch vertical jump; 115-inch broad jump (9 feet, 7 inches); 7.0-second 3-cone drill; 4.31-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 37 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 4 edge player, No. 27 overall.
CBS: No. 4 linebacker, No. 35 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 4 linebacker
Pick range: Late first to early second
QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR
Cephus declaring for the draft was somewhat of a surprise, but he had a strong season as UW’s No. 1 receiver. His 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns were all team-highs. Cephus is part of a loaded class at wide receiver, one that could produce as many as seven first-round picks.
Writing early in the season, Crabbs noted Cephus’ ability to adjust to balls in the air and shield defenders while making a catch. Cephus also ran a wide range of routes from the outside and in the slot — versatility that will help him at the next level.
Cephus ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which was in the bottom third of receivers, but he posted the most reps on bench and was in the top 10 in the vertical leap and three-cone drill. Cephus made up for his slow 40 time with a 4.56-second run at UW's pro day, but his college tape will need to be his biggest sell.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, ⅞ inch; 202 pounds; 8¾-inch hands; 32⅛-inch arm length; 77-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Bench, 23 reps (first among receivers, UW WR record); 4.73-second 40-yard dash; 38½-inch vertical jump; 124-inch broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches); 7.2-second 3-cone drill; 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: No. 29 wide receiver, No. 176 overall
The Draft Network: No. 15 wide receiver, No. 127 overall.
CBS: No. 30 wide receiver, No. 197 overall
Bleacher Report: No. 27 wide receiver
Pick range: Day 3 (rounds 4-7), with late round 3 a possibility
CHRIS ORR, ILB
In his first full season as a starter, Orr showed what he could do as a pass rusher and as a leader for UW. He had 78 total tackles and 11½ sacks to go with five pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
In a midseason evaluation, Crabb wrote that Orr has a knack for delivering explosive hits and his dense frame helps get ball-carriers to the ground. He also has shown a high motor and pursues well to the ball.
Orr rarely showed his pass coverage abilities in UW's scheme and is undersized for an NFL inside linebacker. He had a tremendous showing at the Badgers' pro day, one of the few that was complete before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to cancel.
Orr could get taken with a late-round pick, or be a sought-after undrafted free agent immediately after the draft.
UW pro day testing: 4.65-second 40-yard dash, 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle, 6.99-second three-cone drill; 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump; 36½-inch veritcal; 20 reps on bench
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: No. 33 linebacker, No. 346 overall
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: No. 48 overall linebacker
Pick range: Sixth-seventh.
JASON ERDMANN, OL
Erdmann showed versatility throughout his UW career, playing multiple positions. He showed he could play both guard spots and at center.
At UW's pro day, Erdmann ran a 5.5-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt, but pulled up with an apparent leg muscle injury on his second try. He completed 21 bench reps, but didn't participate in other drills.
Erdmann's pro chances are as an undrafted free agent.
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: N/A.
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: N/A.
Pick range: Undrafted.
Video: Ultimate Jonathan Taylor Highlights
Video: Ultimate Quintez Cephus Highlights
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!