Badgers' notebook: Hope alive for UW to defend Axe in December

Few college football teams in the nation know better than the University of Wisconsin’s that you can never say never this season.

Any and all possibilities are on the table for the No. 18 Badgers (2-1) after their game against Minnesota for Paul Bunyan’s Axe was canceled this week after the Gophers had an outbreak of COVID-19. What UW knows is that its next scheduled game is against No. 12 Indiana at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst said in a statement Tuesday night after the Minnesota game was canceled that his team would be practicing the rest of the week, converting the time into somewhat of a traditional bye week. Getting some extra practice time may help an offense that scored on just one possession in a 17-7 loss at No. 11 Northwestern, and it will also help the team catch up on practice time lost earlier this year.

When UW canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Badgers went nine days without practicing or meeting in person in order to stop the spread of the virus.

The Badgers’ regular season is scheduled to end with a road game at Iowa, but the slate beyond then is up in the air.