Another key player was added to the injury list Thursday for the University of Wisconsin football team.
Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) will sit out Saturday when the No. 17 Badgers (1-0) host Central Michigan (1-0) at Camp Randall Stadium.
UW already had declared three starters — right tackle Logan Bruss (left arm), sophomore outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and sophomore safety Scott Nelson (left leg) — out for the game. Junior tight end Luke Benzschawel (right leg) and senior tight end Zander Neuville (left leg) also were declared out.
Senior inside linebacker Chris Orr remains questionable for UW’s home opener.
Williams is a regular in UW’s base defense but didn’t start last week because the Badgers used two defensive linemen and five defensive backs during a 49-0 victory over South Florida.
It’s likely UW will stick with that formation against a Central Michigan spread offense that is heavy on run-pass options.
Still, Williams’ absence likely will mean more playing time for freshman nose tackle Keaanu Benton, a former Janesville Craig standout who made his debut last week.