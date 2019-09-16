The University of Wisconsin football team will be without sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams when it hosts Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Williams will miss his second consecutive game with a left leg injury. True freshman Keeanu Benton, a former Janesville Craig standout, started in Williams’ place when the Badgers rolled to a 61-0 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 7.
Senior Gunnar Roberge is listed as Benton’s backup at nose tackle.
UW also will be without junior tight end Luke Benzschawel (right leg) for the third consecutive game.
Sophomore outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and sophomore right tackle Logan Bruss (right leg) are listed as questionable on UW’s preliminary injury report for the Michigan game. Both players sat out the Central Michigan game.
Kickoff for the game between the No. 13 Badgers (2-0) and No. 11 Wolverines (2-0) is scheduled for 11 a.m.