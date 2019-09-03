The University of Wisconsin football team moved up two spots to No. 17 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers opened the season with a 49-0 victory at South Florida on Friday night. Next up for UW (1-0) is its home opener against Central Michigan (1-0) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
UW is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll: No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Penn State, No. 19 Michigan State, No. 20 Iowa and No. 25 Nebraska.