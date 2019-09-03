Coach Paul Chryst talks about the Badgers 49-0 rout of South Florida.

The University of Wisconsin football team moved up two spots to No. 17 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers opened the season with a 49-0 victory at South Florida on Friday night. Next up for UW (1-0) is its home opener against Central Michigan (1-0) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

UW is one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll: No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Penn State, No. 19 Michigan State, No. 20 Iowa and No. 25 Nebraska.

