The University of Wisconsin football team has dominated opponents at a clip rarely seen in its history.
It continued that trend Saturday by shutting down Michigan State and pulling away with a 38-0 win at Camp Randall Stadium. That win, coupled with losses by Georgia and Florida, helped UW climb in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers are sixth in this week’s poll, their highest ranking of the season after being the No. 8 team each of the past three weeks.
UW faces Illinois on the road this week. It carries a nine-game winning streak against the Illini, the longest of the teams’ 85-game history, and hasn’t lost at Illinois since 2007. The Badgers hold a 42-36-7 edge in the series.
The Badgers are one of six Big Ten teams ranked this week, including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan, No. 20 Minnesota and No. 23 Iowa.
Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:
1. Alabama 6-0 (1)
2. LSU 6-0 (5)
3. Clemson 6-0 (2)
4. Ohio State (3)
5. Oklahoma 6-0 (6)
6. Wisconsin 6-0 (8)
7. Penn State 6-0 (10)
8. Notre Dame 5-1 (9)
9. Florida 6-1 (7)
10. Georgia 5-1 (3)
11. Auburn 5-1 (12)
12. Oregon 5-1 (13)
13. Utah 5-1 (15)
14. Boise State 6-0 (14)
15. Texas 4-2 (11)
16. Michigan 5-1 (16)
17. Arizona State 5-1 (18)
18. Baylor 6-0 (22)
19. SMU 6-0 (21)
20. Minnesota 6-0 (NR)
21. Cincinnati 5-1 (25)
22. Missouri 5-1 (NR)
23. Iowa 4-2 (17)
24. Appalachian State 5-0 (NR)
25. Washington 5-2 (NR)