Much of the talk coming out of the University of Wisconsin football team’s rout of a ranked Michigan team Saturday was about respect.
The Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) wanted respect from the college football world for what they did in a 35-14 dismantling of the Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. If the AP Top 25 poll is barometer they use, they’re starting to get the recognition they desire.
UW moved to eighth, up five spots from a week ago.
To maintain the respect they’ve earned, the Badgers can’t afford a letdown against Northwestern (1-2, 0-1), a team they’ve had trouble with in recent years.
UW lost 31-17 at Northwestern last season and is 2-3 in the past five meetings. It’s 6-7 since 2000 against the Wildcats. However, the Badgers lead the all-time series 58-35-4.
UW is one of six Big Ten teams in the AP’s poll, including No. 5 Ohio State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 20 Michigan and No. 25 Michigan State. Minnesota was also receiving votes.
Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:
1. Clemson 4-0 (1)
2. Alabama 4-0 (2)
3. Georgia 4-0 (3)
4. LSU 4-0 (4)
5. Ohio State 4-0 (6)
6. Oklahoma 3-0 (5)
7. Auburn 4-0 (8)
8. Wisconsin 3-0 (13)
9. Florida 4-0 (9)
10. Notre Dame 2-1 (7)
11. Texas 3-1 (12)
12. Penn State 3-0 (13)
13. Oregon 3-1 (16)
14. Iowa 3-0 (18)
15. California 4-0 (23)
16. Boise State 4-0 (20)
17. Washington 3-1 (22)
18. Virginia 4-0 (21)
19. Utah 3-1 (10)
20. Michigan 2-1 (11)
21. Southern Cal. 3-1 (NR)
22. UCF 3-1 (15)
23. Texas A&M 2-2 (17)
24. Kansas State 3-0 (NR)
25. Michigan State 3-1 (NR)