The University of Wisconsin football team moved up one spot to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, and is tied with Penn State for that slot.
The Badgers (2-0) rested on their bye week after outscoring opponents 110-0 in their first two games. They will host No. 11 Michigan (2-0) — which was also idle last week — at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in their Big Ten opener and first game against a ranked opponent this season.
Michigan dropped one spot in the poll.
UW has won three of the past five matchups against Michigan, but the Wolverines lead the all-time series 51-15-1. This will be the 11th meeting in which both teams are ranked — Michigan leads the series 8-2 in such games.
UW and Michigan are two of five Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, along with No. 6 Ohio State, No. 13 Penn State and No. 18 Iowa.
Michigan State, which lost to Arizona State on Saturday, and Maryland, which lost to Temple, fell out of the rankings.
Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:
1. Clemson 3-0 (1)
2. Alabama 3-0 (2)
3. Georgia 3-0 (3)
4. LSU 3-0 (4)
5. Oklahoma 3-0 (5)
6. Ohio St. 3-0 (6)
7. Notre Dame 2-0 (7)
8. Auburn 3-0 (8)
9. Florida 3-0 (9)
10. Utah 3-0 (11)
11. Michigan 2-0 (10)
12. Texas 2-1 (12)
t13. Penn St. 3-0 (13)
t13. Wisconsin 2-0 (13)
15. UCF 3-0 (17)
16. Oregon 2-1 (15)
17. Texas A&M 2-1 (16)
18. Iowa 3-0 (19)
19. Washington St. 3-0 (20)
20. Boise St. 3-0 (22)
21. Virginia 3-0 (25)
22. Washington 2-1 (23)
23. California 3-0 (NR)
24. Arizona St. 3-0 (NR)
25. TCU 2-0 (NR)