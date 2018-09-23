The University of Wisconsin moved up in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after its 28-17 win at Iowa on Saturday.
The Badgers (3-1, 1-0) climbed three spots to No. 15, behind Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford, Notre Dame, Penn State, Auburn, Washington, West Virginia, UCF and Michigan.
UW also moved up three places in the Amway Coaches poll, going from 16th to 13th.
The Badgers have a bye this week before hosting Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 6.