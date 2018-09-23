Try 1 month for 99¢
A.J. Taylor-AP poll Week 4
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4) celebrates his go ahead touchdown catch late in the 4th quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers traveled to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Saturday Sept. 22, 2018 to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. Wisconsin won 28-17. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin moved up in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season after its 28-17 win at Iowa on Saturday.

The Badgers (3-1, 1-0) climbed three spots to No. 15, behind Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Stanford, Notre Dame, Penn State, Auburn, Washington, West Virginia, UCF and Michigan.

UW also moved up three places in the Amway Coaches poll, going from 16th to 13th.

The Badgers have a bye this week before hosting Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 6.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

