The University of Wisconsin football team moved up one spot to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll following its 41-24 victory over Nebraska on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Washington, Penn State, Texas, UCF, Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU and Florida.
The Badgers also jumped two spots to No. 10 in the Amway Coaches poll, behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Washington, Penn State and UCF.
UW's set to face its first ranked opponent of the season when traveling to Michigan this week.