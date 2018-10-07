Try 1 month for 99¢
Jonathan Taylor-AP poll week 6
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23), right, celebrates his 21-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday Oct. 6, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin football team moved up one spot to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll following its 41-24 victory over Nebraska on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Washington, Penn State, Texas, UCF, Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU and Florida.

The Badgers also jumped two spots to No. 10 in the Amway Coaches poll, behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Washington, Penn State and UCF.

UW's set to face its first ranked opponent of the season when traveling to Michigan this week.

Jason Galloway is the Wisconsin Badgers football beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.

