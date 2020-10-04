Badgers move up in the AP Top 25

Upsets of a pair of top 10 teams shook up the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

Losses by Auburn, Texas, UCF, Mississippi State and Oklahoma altered significantly the middle portion of the poll.

Teams not yet playing this season — including the University of Wisconsin and other Big Ten Conference teams — were again allowed to be considered in the poll.

UW was ranked No. 16 in the poll, up three spots from No. 19 last week.

Clemson and Alabama stayed Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the poll.

Five Big Ten teams were ranked: No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 UW, No. 20 Michigan, No. 25 Minnesota.

Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis: