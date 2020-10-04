 Skip to main content
Badgers move up in the AP Top 25
Badgers move up in the AP Top 25

Upsets of a pair of top 10 teams shook up the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

Losses by Auburn, Texas, UCF, Mississippi State and Oklahoma altered significantly the middle portion of the poll.

Teams not yet playing this season — including the University of Wisconsin and other Big Ten Conference teams — were again allowed to be considered in the poll.

UW was ranked No. 16 in the poll, up three spots from No. 19 last week.

Clemson and Alabama stayed Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the poll.

Five Big Ten teams were ranked: No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 UW, No. 20 Michigan, No. 25 Minnesota.

Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Clemson 3-0 (52)
  2. Alabama 2-0 (8)
  3. Georgia 2-0
  4. Florida 2-0
  5. Notre Dame 2-0
  6. Ohio State 0-0 (2)
  7. Miami 3-0
  8. North Carolina 2-0
  9. Penn State 0-0
  10. Oklahoma State 3-0
  11. Cincinnati 3-0
  12. Oregon 0-0
  13. Auburn 1-1
  14. Tennessee 2-0
  15. BYU 3-0
  16. Wisconsin 0-0
  17. LSU 1-1
  18. SMU 4-0
  19. Virginia Tech 2-0
  20. Michigan 0-0
  21. Texas A&M 1-1
  22. Texas 2-1
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0
  24. Iowa State 2-1
  25. Minnesota 0-0

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1



