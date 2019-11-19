The University of Wisconsin football team’s win over Nebraska last week and action around the nation served it well in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
The Badgers (8-2, 5-2) were slotted at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, moving up two spots from last week.
UW hosts Purdue at 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in its final home game of the season. A win would allow the Badgers to play for a Big Ten Conference West Division championship next week at Minnesota.
UW is one of six teams ranked in the CFP rankings.
Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings for Week 12:
1. LSU 10-0
2. Ohio State 10-0
3. Clemson 11-0
4. Georgia 9-1
5. Alabama 9-1
6. Oregon 9-1
7. Utah 9-1
8. Penn State 9-1
9. Oklahoma 9-1
10. Minnesota 9-1
11. Florida 9-2
12. Wisconsin 8-2
13. Michigan 8-2
14. Baylor 9-1
15. Auburn 7-3
16. Notre Dame 8-2
17. Iowa 7-3
18. Memphis 9-1
19. Cincinnati 9-1
20. Boise State 9-1
21. Oklahoma State 7-3
22. Iowa State 6-4
23. USC 7-4
24. Appalachian State 9-1
25. SMU 9-1