Badgers move up in College Football Playoff poll

The University of Wisconsin football team got a bump in its College Football Playoff ranking after blowing out Rutgers last week.
The Badgers are up three spots in the poll and ranked No. 18 in the CFP heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. Tuesday’s poll marked the 28th CFP poll in which the Badgers were ranked.
Northwestern has won four of the past seven meetings against the Badgers.
“They're a tough football team,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Northwestern.
“I think they do a great job of playing good football to where they're not going to give you much, you’ve got to go earn it. And so I think all those combine to make it always a team that you look forward to playing because you know you’ve got to earn everything that you're going to get.”
UW (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, along with No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 19 Purdue and No. 20 Purdue.
Here’s a look at the full poll:
1. Georgia (9-0)
2. Alabama (8-1)
3. Oregon (8-1)
4. Ohio State (8-1)
5. Cincinnati (9-0)
6. Michigan (8-1)
7. Michigan State (8-1)
8. Oklahoma (9-0)
9. Notre Dame (8-1)
10. Oklahoma State (8-1)
11. Texas A&M (7-2)
12. Wake Forest (8-1)
13. Baylor (7-2)
14. BYU (8-2)
15. Ole Miss (7-2)
16. N.C. State (7-2)
17. Auburn (6-3)
18. Wisconsin (6-3)
19. Purdue (6-3)
20. Iowa (7-2)
21. Pittsburgh (7-2)
22. San Diego State (8-1)
23. UTSA (9-0)
24. Utah (6-3)
25. Arkansas (6-3)
Badgers fans on Twitter have few complaints after Wisconsin rolls over Rutgers
Headed in the right direction
I don’t care that it’s Rutgers total team effort for best game of the year. Chryst and staff have the team rising for the stretch run. Hats off to The Grit Factory after a 1-3 start.— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 6, 2021
Coming into his own
After starting 1-3, the Badgers have won five straight and are bowl eligible, with the opportunity to play in the Big Championship game by winning their final 3 games. QB Graham Mertz was outstanding & just maybe this is his breakout game going forward. Great win!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 6, 2021
Left wanting more
Well done, @BadgerFootball, we like it 👍 — howev, I’m still waiting for ya to win convincingly against 1) A respectable opponent who 2) Doesn’t continually turn it over deep in their own territory— Dave Dexter (@DDex145) November 6, 2021
Reaping their rewards
Major credit to coaching staff and players for really working hard to get better. The fruits of their labor and being rewarded right now. Much left to play for this year. #OnWisconsin— Dan Dahnert (@BadgerDan19) November 6, 2021
Here's to good health
Overall, a great team effort. They’ve looked really good the last few weeks. Hopefully, there aren’t any serious injuries coming out of this game, but they seem to be peaking for the home stretch.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) November 6, 2021
Pedal to the metal
The check engine light turned off all by itself and I am just going to assume everything is great with the engine.— Dan Reilly (@dwreilly2) November 6, 2021
Enjoyable afternoon
That was fun— Coach Riley (@BadgersRiley) November 6, 2021
Common mistake
Good win over a non-conference opponent....... checks standings, OH! Rutgers is still in the B1G.— Dan (@drkoz23) November 6, 2021
Patience pays off
THAT was the kind of performance I was expecting all season. Glad we’ve found it even if it’s late in the season. RB depth a HUGE issue going forward. But happy for the big W.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 6, 2021
Fingers crossed
I honestly do not ever remember that dominant of a performance in Big 10 play from the Badgers. Hopefully Mellusi’s injury is nothing serious— Brian Bruhn (@bcbruhn) November 6, 2021
It could happen
Time for Julius Davis to have a Monte Ball moment— steveg (@badger8350) November 6, 2021
Any good sweatshirts though?
Saw a lot of good things today.— Chryst's Sweatshirt (@pcSweatshirt) November 6, 2021
And miss this?
Rutgers doesn’t belong in the BIG— Austin (@SconnieAustin) November 6, 2021
Sure, why not
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) November 7, 2021
Join the club
Rutgers doesn’t belong in the BIG10— chris c (@ccnice1) November 6, 2021
Running on fumes
RB room is getting thin, but the defense is still lights out.— Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) November 6, 2021
Straight to the point
Perfection— BuckybadgerW (Fullback U Fan)🎃 (@BuckybadgerW1) November 6, 2021
Think good thoughts
Hope Chez, Nelson and M Allen are okay.— BadgerBro614 (@BBro614) November 6, 2021
Take what they give you
Well, that was easy.— Ryan Byrne (@ryanb80) November 6, 2021
And on that note ...
November 6, 2021