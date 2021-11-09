 Skip to main content
Badgers move up in College Football Playoff poll
The University of Wisconsin football team got a bump in its College Football Playoff ranking after blowing out Rutgers last week.

The Badgers are up three spots in the poll and ranked No. 18 in the CFP heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. Tuesday’s poll marked the 28th CFP poll in which the Badgers were ranked.

Northwestern has won four of the past seven meetings against the Badgers.

“They're a tough football team,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Northwestern.

“I think they do a great job of playing good football to where they're not going to give you much, you’ve got to go earn it. And so I think all those combine to make it always a team that you look forward to playing because you know you’ve got to earn everything that you're going to get.”

UW (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, along with No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 19 Purdue and No. 20 Purdue.

Here’s a look at the full poll:

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Alabama (8-1)

3. Oregon (8-1)

4. Ohio State (8-1)

5. Cincinnati (9-0)

6. Michigan (8-1)

7. Michigan State (8-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

10. Oklahoma State (8-1)

11. Texas A&M (7-2)

12. Wake Forest (8-1)

13. Baylor (7-2)

14. BYU (8-2)

15. Ole Miss (7-2)

16. N.C. State (7-2)

17. Auburn (6-3)

18. Wisconsin (6-3)

19. Purdue (6-3)

20. Iowa (7-2)

21. Pittsburgh (7-2)

22. San Diego State (8-1)

23. UTSA (9-0)

24. Utah (6-3)

25. Arkansas (6-3)

