Badgers move up in CFP Top 25 Poll after beating Nebraska
Badgers move up in CFP Top 25 Poll after beating Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin football team moved up in this week’s College Football Playoff Poll after holding off a comeback charge from Nebraska in its home finale last weekend.

The Badgers (8-3, 6-2), who can win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division title Saturday with a win over Minnesota, are now No. 14 in the poll. They’re the highest-ranked three-loss team in the poll.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the latest CFP poll: No. 14 UW, No. 16 Iowa, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. The Wolverines and Buckeyes play Saturday to determine the winner of the Big Ten East.

Here’s a look at the full poll:

1. Georgia 11-0

2. Ohio State 10-1

3. Alabama 10-1

4. Cincinnati 11-0

5. Michigan 10-1

6. Notre Dame 10-1

7. Oklahoma State 10-1

8. Baylor 9-2

9. Ole Miss 9-2

10. Oklahoma 10-1

11. Oregon 9-2

12. Michigan State 9-2

13. BYU 9-2

14. Wisconsin 8-3

15. Texas A&M 8-3

16. Iowa 9-2

17. Pittsburgh 9-2

18. Wake Forest 9-2

19. Utah 8-3

20. NC State 8-3

21. San Diego State 10-1

22. UTSA 11-0

23. Clemson 8-3

24. Houston 10-1

25. Arkansas 7-4

