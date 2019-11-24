The University of Wisconsin football team accomplished one of its goals for the month of November — make the season finale matter.
After winning their first three games of the month, and getting a little help from Iowa, the Badgers (9-2, 6-2) have a chance to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division with a win at No. 9 Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) next week. The winner of the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will face Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.
UW goes for that accomplishment while carrying the No. 13 ranking in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll, a recognition the Badgers learned of Sunday. That’s up one spot from last week’s ranking.
UW’s one of six ranked teams in the Big Ten, including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 10 Michigan, No. 12 Penn State and No. 19 Iowa.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with the teams’ previous rankings in parenthesis:
1. LSU 11-0 (1)
2. Ohio State 11-0 (2)
3. Clemson 11-0 (3)
4. Georgia 10-1 (4)
5. Alabama 10-1 (5)
6. Utah 10-1 (7)
7. Oklahoma 10-1 (8)
8. Florida 9-2 (10)
9. Minnesota 10-1 (11)
10. Michigan 9-2 (12)
11. Baylor 10-1 (13)
12. Penn State 9-2 (9)
13. Wisconsin 9-2 (14)
14. Oregon 9-2 (6)
15. Notre Dame 9-2 (15)
16. Auburn 8-3 (16)
17. Memphis 10-1 (18)
18. Cincinnati 10-1 (17)
19. Iowa 8-3 (19)
20. Boise State 10-1 (20)
21. Oklahoma State 8-3 (22)
22. Appalachian State 10-1 (23)
23. Virginia Tech 8-3 (25)
24. Navy 8-2 (NR)
25. USC 8-4 (NR)