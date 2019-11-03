After a pair of disappointing losses, the University of Wisconsin football team got some welcome news on its bye week.
Despite being idle, the Badgers moved up two spots to 16th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Iowa — UW’s opponent for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium — was also off this weekend, but improved one spot to No. 18.
The Badgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have won the past three matchups with Iowa (6-2, 3-2), and six of the last seven, but this meeting has major implications in the Big Ten West Division race. The teams are tied for second in the division, two games behind leader Minnesota (8-0, 5-0).
UW and Iowa are two of six ranked Big Ten teams, including No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Penn State, No. 13 Minnesota and No. 14 Michigan.
Check out the complete AP Top 25 rankings below, with the teams' previous rankings in parentheses:
1. LSU 8-0 (1)
2. Alabama 8-0 (2)
3. Ohio State 8-0 (3)
4. Clemson 9-0 (4)
5. Penn State 8-0 (5)
6. Georgia 7-1 (8)
7. Oregon 8-1 (7)
8. Utah 8-1 (9)
9. Oklahoma 7-1 (10)
10. Florida 7-2 (6)
11. Baylor 8-0 (12)
12. Auburn 7-2 (11)
13. Minnesota 8-0 (13)
14. Michigan 7-2 (14)
15. Notre Dame 6-2 (16)
16. Wisconsin 6-2 (18)
17. Cincinnati 7-1 (17)
18. Iowa 6-2 (19)
19. Memphis 8-1 (24)
20. Kansas State 6-2 (22)
21. Boise State 7-1 (21)
22. Wake Forest 7-1 (23)
23. SMU 8-1 (15)
24. San Diego State 7-1 (25)
25. Navy 7-1 (NR)