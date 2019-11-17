The University of Wisconsin football team did its job Saturday, defeating a Nebraska team that was desperate for a win.
It also got the help it needed in order to control its own destiny in the Big Ten Conference West Division race — Iowa topping Minnesota means the Badgers win the division if they win out.
The Badgers (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) got more welcome news on Sunday when they moved up a spot to 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UW hosts Purdue at 3 p.m. Saturday — a game televised by Fox — and a win would set up a winner-take-all matchup at Minnesota in the final week of the regular season. Recent history has been on the Badgers’ side, as they have defeated Purdue in each of the past 13 meetings. However, the Boilermakers (4-6, 3-4) battled UW into triple overtime last season.
The Badgers are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP poll, including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 12 Michigan and No. 19 Iowa.
Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ previous rankings in parenthesis:
1. LSU 11-0 (1)
2. Ohio State 10-0 (2)
3. Clemson 11 (3)
4. Georgia 9-1 (5)
5. Alabama 9-1 (4)
6. Oregon 9-1 (6)
7. Utah 9-1 (8)
8. Oklahoma 9-1 (10)
9. Penn State 9-1 (9)
10. Florida 9-2 (11)
11. Minnesota 9-1 (7)
12. Michigan 8-2 (14)
13. Baylor 9-1 (12)
14. Wisconsin 8-2 (15)
15. Notre Dame 8-2 (16)
16. Auburn 7-3 (13)
17. Cincinnati 9-1 (17)
18. Memphis 9-1 (18)
19. Iowa 7-3 (23)
20. Boise State 9-1 (19)
21. SMU 9-1 (20)
22. Oklahoma State 7-3 (25)
23. Appalachian State 9-1 (NR)
24. Texas A&M 7-3 (NR)
25. Virginia Tech 7-3 (NR)