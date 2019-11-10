The University of Wisconsin football team’s win Saturday over a ranked Iowa team was a sign that the Badgers had righted the ship.
Two losses in a row had the team’s goals of reaching the Big Ten Championship game on the line against the Hawkeyes. The 24-22 win at Camp Randall Stadium was a welcome sight for UW, as was the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll on Sunday.
The Badgers moved up to 15th in the poll ahead of their 11 a.m. Saturday at Nebraska.
UW has dominated the series with Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2011, winning seven of the eight games between the teams, including the 2012 Big Ten championship game. Nebraska lone win over the Badgers since joining the Big Ten came in the regular season of 2012.
UW has won the past six games for the Freedom Trophy.
The Badgers are one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 9 Penn State, No. 14 Michigan, No. 23 Iowa and No. 24 Indiana.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with the teams’ previous ranking in parenthesis.
1. LSU 9-0 (1)
2. Ohio St. 9-0 (3)
3. Clemson 10-0 (4)
4. Alabama 8-1 (2)
5. Georgia 8-1 (6)
6. Oregon 8-1 (7)
7. Minnesota 9-0 (13)
8. Utah 8-1 (8)
9. Penn State 8-1 (5)
10. Oklahoma 8-1 (9)
11. Florida 8-2 (10)
12. Baylor 9-0 (11)
13. Auburn 7-2 (12)
14. Michigan 7-2 (14)
15. Wisconsin 7-2 (16)
16. Notre Dame 7-2 (15)
17. Cincinnati 8-1 (17)
18. Memphis 8-1 (19)
19. Boise State 8-1 (21)
20. SMU 9-1 (23)
21. Navy 7-1 (25)
22. Texas 6-3 (NR)
23. Iowa 6-3 (18)
24. Indiana 7-2 (NR)
25. Oklahoma State 6-3 (NR)