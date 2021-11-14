 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers move up in AP Top 25
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers move up in AP Top 25

  • 0

University of Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen speaks to the media Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after the 20th-ranked Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 35-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin moved up a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, bumping up to No. 19.

The Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) are riding a six-game winning streak after a 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall. UW faces a Nebraska this week in the home finale.

UW is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the poll — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan, and No. 18 Iowa are the others. UW defeated Iowa 27-7 on Oct. 30 at Camp Randall.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Georgia 10-0 (62)

2. Alabama 9-1

3. Cincinnati 10-0

4. Oregon 9-1

5. Ohio State 9-1

6. Notre Dame 9-1

7. Michigan State 9-1

8. Michigan 9-1

9. Oklahoma State 9-1

10. Ole Miss 8-2

11. Baylor 8-2

12. Oklahoma 9-1

13. Wake Forest 9-1

14. BYU 8-2

15. UTSA 10-0

16. Texas A&M 7-3

17. Houston 9-1

18. Iowa 8-2

19. Wisconsin 7-3

20. Pittsburgh 8-2

21. Arkansas 7-3

22. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1

23. San Diego State 9-1

24. Utah 7-3

25. N.C. State 7-3

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics