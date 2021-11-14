Badgers move up in AP Top 25

The University of Wisconsin moved up a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, bumping up to No. 19.
The Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) are riding a six-game winning streak after a 35-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall. UW faces a Nebraska this week in the home finale.
UW is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the poll — No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan, and No. 18 Iowa are the others. UW defeated Iowa 27-7 on Oct. 30 at Camp Randall.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Georgia 10-0 (62)
2. Alabama 9-1
3. Cincinnati 10-0
4. Oregon 9-1
5. Ohio State 9-1
6. Notre Dame 9-1
7. Michigan State 9-1
8. Michigan 9-1
9. Oklahoma State 9-1
10. Ole Miss 8-2
11. Baylor 8-2
12. Oklahoma 9-1
13. Wake Forest 9-1
14. BYU 8-2
15. UTSA 10-0
16. Texas A&M 7-3
17. Houston 9-1
18. Iowa 8-2
19. Wisconsin 7-3
20. Pittsburgh 8-2
21. Arkansas 7-3
22. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1
23. San Diego State 9-1
24. Utah 7-3
25. N.C. State 7-3
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4.