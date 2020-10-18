Badgers move up in AP Top 25 poll

A handful of losses by teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll shook things up in the latest poll released Sunday.
The University of Wisconsin moved up two spots to No. 14 ahead of its season opener against Illinois on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium. UW is tied with North Carolina for the No. 14 spot in the poll.
Clemson and Alabama, both winners on Saturday, stayed in the top two spots.
UW was one of five teams ranked in the poll, with the others being No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 18 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota.
Here’s a look at the poll, with the team’s first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Clemson 5-0 (54)
2. Alabama 4-0 (8)
3. Notre Dame 4-0
4. Georgia 3-1
5. Ohio State 0-0
6. Oklahoma State 3-0
7. Texas A&M 3-1
8. Penn State 0-0
9. Cincinnati 3-0
10. Florida 2-1
11. Miami 4-1
12. BYU 5-0
13. Oregon 0-0
14. North Carolina 3-1
14. Wisconsin 0-0
16. SMU 5-0
17. Iowa State 3-1
18. Michigan 0-0
19. Virginia Tech 3-1
20. Kansas State 3-1
21. Minnesota 0-0
22. Marshall 4-0
23. North Carolina State 4-1
24. USC
25. Coastal Carolina 4-0
Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona State 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1
