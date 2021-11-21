Badgers move up in AP Top 25 football poll after dispatching Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin football team survived a tough test from Nebraska in its final home game of the year Saturday, and that result helped it move up in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The poll, released Sunday, had the Badgers ranked No. 18, up one spot from last week.
UW (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) heads to Minneapolis this week to play Minnesota (7-4, 5-3) in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and the Badgers have a chance to secure the Big Ten Conference West Division title with a win.
The Badgers were ranked 15th in last week’s College Football Playoff poll.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams in the AP poll, including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 12 Michigan State and No. 17 Iowa.
Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Georgia 11-0 (62)
2. Ohio State 10-1
3. Alabama 10-1
4. Cincinnati 11-0
5. Notre Dame 10-1
6. Michigan 10-1
7. Oklahoma State 10-1
8. Ole Miss 9-2
9. Baylor 9-2
10. Oklahoma 10-1
11. Oregon 9-2
12. Michigan State 9-2
13. BYU 9-2
14. Texas A&M 8-3
15. UTSA 11-0
16. Utah 8-3
17. Iowa 9-2
18. Wisconsin 8-3
19. Houston 10-1
20. Pittsburgh 9-2
21. Wake Forest 9-2
22. San Diego State 10-1
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1
24. North Carolina State 8-3
25. Arkansas 7-4
Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3