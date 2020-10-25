Badgers move up, earn spot in top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

A dominant win and a breakout performance from its new quarterback garnered some more attention for the University of Wisconsin football team.
After throttling Illinois 45-7 on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers moved up five spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz was one of the headlines of the college football weekend, as he tied UW records for passing touchdowns in a game (five) and consecutive completions (17). He also set a program record for completion percentage (95.23 percent).
The Badgers head to Nebraska this week, looking to tally their eighth consecutive win over the Cornhuskers.
UW was one of five Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the poll, with the others being No. 3 Ohio State, No. 13 Michigan, No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Penn State
Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:
1. Clemson 6-0 (52)
2. Alabama 5-0 (10)
3. Ohio State 1-0
4. Notre Dame 5-0
5. Georgia 3-1
6. Oklahoma State 4-0
7. Cincinnati 3-0
8. Texas A&M 3-1
9. Wisconsin 1-0
10. Florida 2-1
11. BYU 5-0
12. Miami 4-1
13. Michigan 1-0
14. Oregon 0-0
15. North Carolina 4-1
16. Kansas State 4-1
17. Indiana 1-0
18. Penn State 0-1
19. Marshall 5-0
20. Coastal Carolina 5-0
21. USC 0-0
22. SMU 5-1
23. Iowa State 3-2
24. Oklahoma 3-2
25. Boise State 1-0
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1.
NFL stars, Twitter reacts to Graham Mertz's stellar first start
Lighting it up!
Mertz pic.twitter.com/XYMH2VgAhh— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 24, 2020
Take it from an expert
That man @GrahamMertz5 going crazy tonight!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 24, 2020
No dodging his talent
OMG! Graham Mertz is really good! pic.twitter.com/BjndQztIVz— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 24, 2020
Wide awake now
Its 3:40 AM and i was going to go to sleep at hafltime but Badger football and Graham Mertz have reminded me thats not possible— Brevin Pritzl (@BrevinPritzl) October 24, 2020
At least!
Graham Mertz is winning minimum three Heismans.— Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) October 24, 2020
Among the best
Graham Mertz is already the best QB Wisconsin has had since Russell Wilson.— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 24, 2020
The highest honor
If Graham Mertz wins a Heisman or National Championship, we have to get a special edition Merkts cheese spread with his name on it.— Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 24, 2020
Signs pointed to success
I was at the All-American Bowl all week in 2019. To me, Graham Mertz (a former #NotreDame target) was by far the most impressive QB there. Better than Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell. Cool to see him killing it tonight in his first career start.— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) October 24, 2020
Fan club growing
I have a crush .... on Graham Mertz ...— Ally Melby (@AllyyMelbyy) October 24, 2020
That is all.
Bold prediction
Graham Mertz is the 1st overall pick in a few years. He’s a freak— Stu (@StuYeWest1) October 24, 2020
Making his case
Damn graham mertz like y’all should have been playin me lol— Jordan Taylor (@JMTaylor11) October 24, 2020
Close enough
Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/kGe1LzygP5— Dan Szpek (@szpek64) October 24, 2020
Bummer for Buckeyes
Can we all just give a collective sigh of relief that Graham Mertz will not be Justin Fields’ replacement— Parker (@ParkerChurchil1) October 24, 2020
A little too quick
Graham Mertz probably never went 16-16 in high school for @BVNorthFootball because he had so much zip on his throw that he’d hit a few guys in the chest before they even knew they were in the game.— Andrew Robinson (@robinsonandrew) October 24, 2020
Stunning resemblance?
Tyler Herro and Graham Mertz look eerily similar pic.twitter.com/TS67GRzKWe— Greg (@kolbe20) October 24, 2020
Don't lose perspective
Ok, so Graham Mertz has been compared to Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield so far tonight. Let’s all take a breath and remember he’s playing Illinois.— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) October 24, 2020
Etched in the record books
Graham Mertz finished with 17 straight completions. That is tied for the most consecutive completions in a game in Wisconsin history. (Tanner McEvoy vs Western Illinois in 2014)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 24, 2020
His 17 straight completions are also the 3rd-longest streak in a conference game in Big Ten history. pic.twitter.com/ASXT7APXr0
Just the beginning
The hype is real. Graham Mertz has poise, accuracy, a pretty spiral, looks like a good leader in the huddle. With Mertz developing and the bumper recruiting crop coming in, we could be seeing the beginning of a special era of #Badgers football.— Doug Russell (@DougRussell) October 24, 2020
It could happen
Is Graham Mertz the best quarterback to ever play football?— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 24, 2020
