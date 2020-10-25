Badgers move up, earn spot in top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

A dominant win and a breakout performance from its new quarterback garnered some more attention for the University of Wisconsin football team.

After throttling Illinois 45-7 on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers moved up five spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz was one of the headlines of the college football weekend, as he tied UW records for passing touchdowns in a game (five) and consecutive completions (17). He also set a program record for completion percentage (95.23 percent).

The Badgers head to Nebraska this week, looking to tally their eighth consecutive win over the Cornhuskers.

UW was one of five Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the poll, with the others being No. 3 Ohio State, No. 13 Michigan, No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Penn State

Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson 6-0 (52)

2. Alabama 5-0 (10)

3. Ohio State 1-0

4. Notre Dame 5-0

5. Georgia 3-1

6. Oklahoma State 4-0