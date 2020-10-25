 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers move up, earn spot in top 10 of AP Top 25 poll
0 comments
topical top story

Badgers move up, earn spot in top 10 of AP Top 25 poll

{{featured_button_text}}

A dominant win and a breakout performance from its new quarterback garnered some more attention for the University of Wisconsin football team.

After throttling Illinois 45-7 on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers moved up five spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz was one of the headlines of the college football weekend, as he tied UW records for passing touchdowns in a game (five) and consecutive completions (17). He also set a program record for completion percentage (95.23 percent).

The Badgers head to Nebraska this week, looking to tally their eighth consecutive win over the Cornhuskers.

UW was one of five Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the poll, with the others being No. 3 Ohio State, No. 13 Michigan, No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Penn State

Here’s a look at the poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Clemson 6-0 (52)

2. Alabama 5-0 (10)

3. Ohio State 1-0

4. Notre Dame 5-0

5. Georgia 3-1

6. Oklahoma State 4-0

7. Cincinnati 3-0

8. Texas A&M 3-1

9. Wisconsin 1-0

10. Florida 2-1

11. BYU 5-0

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

12. Miami 4-1

13. Michigan 1-0

14. Oregon 0-0

15. North Carolina 4-1

16. Kansas State 4-1

17. Indiana 1-0

18. Penn State 0-1

19. Marshall 5-0

20. Coastal Carolina 5-0

21. USC 0-0

22. SMU 5-1

23. Iowa State 3-2

24. Oklahoma 3-2

25. Boise State 1-0

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1.

NFL stars, Twitter reacts to Graham Mertz's stellar first start

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics