Badgers move Ross Kolodziej to defensive line coach

Chryst said in a statement that Kolodziej’s knowledge of the position and of the players on the team made him a strong candidate for the position.

“I’m confident in his abilities as a coach and have witnessed that first-hand through all the years we have been together,” Chryst said. “Our players who have worked with Ross, both present players and guys that have gone through the program, are fired up for him. I know our current guys in the D-line room are looking forward to getting to work with him even more closely now.”

Kolodziej takes over for Inoke Breckterfield, who left the program to join the staff at Vanderbilt earlier this month.

Kolodziej helped the Badgers overhaul their strength and conditioning program this summer to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and continued to do so throughout the fall season.

“More than anything I’m excited to get started,” Kolodziej said. “What I do on a day-to-day basis will be different, but it won’t be a change in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m excited for the chance to continue impacting our program and helping our guys become the best they can be.”