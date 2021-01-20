Badgers move Ross Kolodziej to defensive line coach

The Badgers turned to a person inside the building to fill their defensive line coaching position.
Ross Kolodziej, a former University of Wisconsin defensive lineman, will take over the team's D-line coach after six seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach. Kolodziej also worked for UW coach Paul Chryst as head strength and conditioning coach for a year at Pittsburgh prior to returning to the Badgers.
“When I wrapped up my playing career, it was my intent to get into coaching with the idea of becoming a defensive line coach,” Kolodziej said in a release from the program Wednesday. “So when (defensive coordinator) Jim Leonhard and Paul Chryst came to me asking if I wanted to coach, saying that they think I can help the program be successful in this role, it was an easy answer to their question.
“I get to work with and learn from a tremendous group of coaches on the football side, and I can’t think of a better place to be or a better group of players to coach.”
Kolodziej, a Stevens Point product, started 45 games for the Badgers between the late 90s and early 2000s, playing on two Big Ten Conference championship teams and in two Rose Bowls. He also helped the Badgers win conference titles in track and field. He played seven seasons in the NFL and three in the UFL after graduating. He joins Chryst, Leonhard, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr and tight ends coach Mickey Turner as UW alumni on the coaching staff.
Chryst said in a statement that Kolodziej’s knowledge of the position and of the players on the team made him a strong candidate for the position.
“I’m confident in his abilities as a coach and have witnessed that first-hand through all the years we have been together,” Chryst said. “Our players who have worked with Ross, both present players and guys that have gone through the program, are fired up for him. I know our current guys in the D-line room are looking forward to getting to work with him even more closely now.”
Kolodziej takes over for Inoke Breckterfield, who left the program to join the staff at Vanderbilt earlier this month.
THE GURU https://t.co/Y20AiE6RmY pic.twitter.com/66ClgGr9zb— Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) January 20, 2021
Mood @brysonjw_18 : https://t.co/BVvmVpPYr5 pic.twitter.com/k3rP4JOndH— Matt Henningsen (@matthenningsen) January 20, 2021
Kolodziej helped the Badgers overhaul their strength and conditioning program this summer to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and continued to do so throughout the fall season.
“More than anything I’m excited to get started,” Kolodziej said. “What I do on a day-to-day basis will be different, but it won’t be a change in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m excited for the chance to continue impacting our program and helping our guys become the best they can be.”
There is no longer an assistant football coach position posted on UW’s website, however a UW spokesman said the strength and conditioning coaching position will be filled. UW lists four assistant strength and conditioning coaches on their team website. With Kolodziej running the strength program, the Badgers produced 33 NFL players.
“I’m proud of what we’ve helped our players accomplish and I feel confident in our staff to carry on what we’ve built in the weight room,” Kolodziej said.
Kolodziej takes over a position that lost two of the best and most experienced players from the 2020 season. Senior Isaiahh Loudermilk declined to take the extra year of eligibility and will try his hand at the NFL, while senior Garrett Rand announced he was stepping away from football due to a number of injuries.
The defensive line has one returning starter in nose tackle Keeanu Benton, a Janesville native, and will hopefully get redshirt junior Matt Henningsen back healthy from a left arm injury. Henningsen rotated at end with Loudermilk and Rand before his injury. Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Mullens was also a factor at end this season and may be asked to take a starting role.
Young ends like James Thompson Jr. and Cade McDonald also saw playing time this season.
A look ahead to the Badgers' defense in 2021
DEFENSIVE LINE
On the roster: Michael Balistreri (RS Jr.), Keeanu Benton (Soph.), Boyd Dietzen (RS Soph.), Matt Henningsen (RS Jr.), Rodas Johnson (RS Fr.), Cade McDonald (Fr.), Isaiah Mullens (RS Soph.), Gio Paez (RS Fr.), James Thompson Jr. (Fr.), Bryson Williams (Jr.)
Incoming: Mike Jarvis
Departing: Isaiahh Loudermilk (NFL), Garrett Rand (injuries)
Projected starters (end, nose tackle, end): Thompson, Benton, Henningsen
Loudermilk’s departure might be the most impactful loss of the offseason for the Badgers. He was a stud on the defensive line and was able to play as effectively in base as he was nickel.
Rand (above) was Loudermilk’s running mate for years, but he announced that he was stepping away from the game due to injuries. Benton has shown flashes of being a big-time playmaker, and before an injury last season, Henningsen was a solid piece of the end rotation.
Thompson and McDonald saw the field as freshmen in 2020, but Thompson suffered a season-ending right leg injury against Michigan, so his status for the offseason is unknown. Mullens will also be a part of the rotation, if not a starter.
Depth may be a concern with this group moving forward, but they’ve got a solid top group to lean on.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Noah Burks (RS Sr.), C.J. Goetz (RS Soph.), Izayah Green-May (RS Jr.), Nick Herbig (Fr.), Kaden Johnson (Fr.), Spencer Lytle (RS Fr.), Riley Nowakowski (Fr.), Marty Strey (RS Soph.), Aaron Witt (Fr.)
Incoming: Ayo Adebogun, TJ Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Departing: Possibly Burks (Graduation)
Projected starters: Burks (Replaced by Witt if Burks leaves), Herbig
Herbig (above) coming in and earning the starting job opposite of Burks was a surprise this season, but he proved he belonged by playing with a high motor. Goetz got more playing time than expected and he was able to provide some depth, but the young group of Johnson, Witt and the incoming freshmen will likely push for reps next year.
Witt is physically-gifted rusher and tallied a sack in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. A full offseason of preparation should do wonders for him.
Bollers is a four-star prospect that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard called an “outside linebacker-plus.” Leonhard sees a versatile role for Bollers, and that could start next year.
A big question mark is what the Badgers can get out of Green-May. He missed the year with a right arm injury.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Leo Chenal (Soph.), Ross Gengler (Fr.), Tatum Grass (RS Fr.), Mike Maskalunas (RS Sr.), Maema Njongmeta (RS Fr.), Malik Reed (Fr.), Jack Sanborn (Jr.), Jordan Turner (Fr.), Preston Zachman (Fr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could also play safety), Jake Chaney, Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn
Departing: Possibly Maskalunas (Graduation)
Projected starters: Chenal, Sanborn
Sanborn’s return to the Badgers is a massive win for UW’s defense. Keeping Sanborn (above) and Chenal together for another season provides a cornerstone for the defense to build around.
It’s a young group behind those two, but they took strides this season in practice. Chenal and Sanborn rarely, if ever, leave the field, so getting backups ready in case of injury would be the primary concern.
The recruiting class at linebacker, highlighted by four-star prospects Allen and Ratzlaff, is impressive and helps deepen the group. Last season, inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad said he believed he had three players at his position he was comfortable putting on the field — it’ll be more next season.
CORNERBACK
On the roster: Donte Burton (RS Soph.), Dean Engram (RS Fr.), Deron Harrell (RS Jr.), Faion Hicks (RS Jr.), Max Lofy (Fr.), Semar Melvin (RS Fr.), Alexander Smith (RS Soph.), Caesar Williams (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Al Ashford III, Ricardo Hallman
Departing: Rachad Wildgoose (NFL)
Projected starters: Hicks, Melvin
There are rightfully major concerns about this group going into 2021.
After playing well for the most part against Indiana, the corners struggled against Iowa, Minnesota and Wake Forest to end the season. Hicks (above) and Williams will be back and likely be starters, and while the rest of the group has experience, their level of play hasn’t been high.
Leonhard’s aggressive pressures leave the corners on islands often and they didn’t respond well to those one-on-one challenges, with penalties in the secondary being a key issue this year.
There will be a lot of competition for reps in this group — any step up in play from the younger players would be welcome.
SAFETY
On the roster: Travian Blaylock (RS Soph.), Dante Caputo (RS Fr.), Madison Cone (Sr.), Tyler Mais (RS Jr.), Scott Nelson (RS Jr.), Brady Schipper (RS Soph.), Titus Toler (RS Fr.), John Torchio (RS Soph.), Collin Wilder (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could play ILB), Hunter Wohler
Departing: Eric Burrell (NFL), possibly Cone (graduation)
Projected starters: Nelson, Wilder
Replacing Burrell will be a tall task, as he was the most experienced player in the group, but the safety position has depth going into next year.
Toler, Torchio and Mais have gotten some snaps over the past two years, and there could be an opportunity for more rotation if Leonhard likes a handful of his options at safety.
Wohler was one of the top recruits in the class, a four-star prospect out of Muskego, but expecting immediate production out of him might be too much to ask.
UW’s safeties are asked to play in the box often, with Nelson and Wilder (above) providing good physicality as tacklers. They’ll need to find someone to take more of an open-field coverage role next season.