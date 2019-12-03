The University of Wisconsin moved up four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, coming in at No. 8.

After throttling Minnesota 38-17 last week to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division, the Badgers (10-2, 7-2) earned a spot in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, where they’ll take on Ohio State (12-0, 9-0), the top-ranked team in the CFP poll.

With its No. 8 CFP ranking, UW has an outside shot of making the four-team playoff to determine the national champion if it can beat the Buckeyes in Indianapolis. The Badgers would need a number of dominoes to fall their way for that to happen, but it’s a possibility nonetheless. A win would assure the Badgers a Rose Bowl berth at the very least.

Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings:

1. Ohio State 12-0

2. LSU 12-0

3. Clemson 12-0

4. Georgia 11-1

5. Utah 11-1

6. Oklahoma 11-1

7. Baylor 11-1

8. Wisconsin 10-2

9. Florida 10-2

10. Penn State 10-2

11. Auburn 9-3

12. Alabama 10-2

13. Oregon 10-2

14. Michigan 9-3

15. Notre Dame 10-2

16. Iowa 9-3

17. Memphis 11-1

18. Minnesota 10-2

19. Boise State 11-1

20. Cincinnati 10-2

21. Appalachian State 11-1

22. USC 8-4

23. Virginia 9-3

24. Navy 9-2

25. Oklahoma State 8-4

