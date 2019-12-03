The University of Wisconsin moved up four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, coming in at No. 8.
After throttling Minnesota 38-17 last week to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division, the Badgers (10-2, 7-2) earned a spot in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday, where they’ll take on Ohio State (12-0, 9-0), the top-ranked team in the CFP poll.
With its No. 8 CFP ranking, UW has an outside shot of making the four-team playoff to determine the national champion if it can beat the Buckeyes in Indianapolis. The Badgers would need a number of dominoes to fall their way for that to happen, but it’s a possibility nonetheless. A win would assure the Badgers a Rose Bowl berth at the very least.
Here’s a look at the full CFP rankings:
1. Ohio State 12-0
2. LSU 12-0
3. Clemson 12-0
4. Georgia 11-1
5. Utah 11-1
6. Oklahoma 11-1
7. Baylor 11-1
8. Wisconsin 10-2
9. Florida 10-2
10. Penn State 10-2
11. Auburn 9-3
12. Alabama 10-2
13. Oregon 10-2
14. Michigan 9-3
15. Notre Dame 10-2
16. Iowa 9-3
17. Memphis 11-1
18. Minnesota 10-2
19. Boise State 11-1
20. Cincinnati 10-2
21. Appalachian State 11-1
22. USC 8-4
23. Virginia 9-3
24. Navy 9-2
25. Oklahoma State 8-4