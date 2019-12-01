The University of Wisconsin football team moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 poll’s top 10 after taking down Minnesota on the road on Saturday.
The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 10 in the poll after dismantling the Gophers 38-17 at TCF Bank Stadium.
UW (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will play No. 2 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis after winning the Big Ten West Division.
The Badgers are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 15 Minnesota, No. 17 Michigan and No. 18 Iowa.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with the teams’ previous ranking in parenthesis:
1. LSU 12-0 (1)
2. Ohio State 12-0 (2)
3. Clemson 12-0 (3)
4. Georgia 11-1 (4)
5. Utah 11-1 (6)
6. Oklahoma 11-1 (7)
7. Florida 10-2 (8)
8. Baylor 11-1 (11)
9. Alabama 10-2 (5)
10. Wisconsin 10-2 (13)
11. Auburn 9-3 (16)
12. Penn State 10-2 (12)
13. Oregon 10-2 (14)
14. Notre Dame 10-2 (15)
15. Minnesota 10-2 (9)
16. Memphis 11-1 (17)
17. Michigan 9-3 (10)
18. Iowa 9-3 (19)
19. Boise State 11-1 (20)
20. Appalachian State 11-1 (22)
21. Cincinnati 10-2 (18)
22. Virginia 9-3 (NR)
23. Navy 9-2 (24)
24. USC 8-4 (25)
25. Air Force 10-2 (NR)