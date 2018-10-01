The University of Wisconsin football team didn’t play this week, but the Badgers still moved down one spot to No. 16 in the Associated Press poll.
Kentucky jumped ahead of UW after defeating South Carolina, 24-10, on Saturday.
Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia, Washington, Penn State, UCF, Kentucky, Stanford and Michigan.
The Badgers moved up a spot to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches poll, behind Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Auburn, Washington and Penn State.
UW returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Nebraska visits Camp Randall Stadium.