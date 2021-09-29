Badgers' Matt Henningsen a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen is a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, an award given to college football’s premier scholar-athlete.
The University of Wisconsin senior is one of 176 semifinalists for the award, which brings with it a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. Schools are limited to one nominee and that player must be a senior or graduate student in his final year of eligibility, a standout player and demonstrate leadership.
Henningsen is a UW team captain who maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while earning his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He is nearing completion of an accelerated master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, specializing in machine learning and signal processing, per UW.
Henningsen has tallied seven tackles, four for loss, two sacks and a pass defended through three games this season. He has 65 total tackles and seven sacks in his UW career, which began as a walk-on in 2017.
The NFF will choose 12-14 finalists next month, all of whom will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Finalists are chosen by media members, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
The Campbell Trophy first was awarded in 1990, and its previous winners include Florida’s Danny Wuerffel, Tennessee’s Peyton Manning and Florida’s Tim Tebow. UW never has had a Campbell Trophy winner, and the last from a Big Ten Conference program was Penn State’s John Urschel in 2013.
