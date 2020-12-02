Badgers maintain spot in College Football Playoff rankings

After not playing last week, the University of Wisconsin football team stayed at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings released on Tuesday.

The CFP rankings determine the four teams who compete in the College Football Playoff for the national championship.

UW (2-1) is scheduled to play No. 12 Indiana (5-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Three other Big Ten Conference teams made the CFP rankings — No. 4 Ohio State, No. 14 Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

1. Alabama 8-0

2. Notre Dame 9-0

3. Clemson 8-1

4. Ohio State 4-0

5. Texas A&M 6-1

6. Florida 7-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. Georgia 6-2

9. Iowa State 7-2

10. Miami 7-1

11. Oklahoma 6-2

12. Indiana 5-1

13. BYU 9-0