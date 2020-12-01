 Skip to main content
Badgers maintain spot in CFP Top 25 Poll
After not playing last week, the University of Wisconsin football team stayed at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday.

The CFP poll determines the four teams who compete in the College Football Playoff for the national championship.

UW (2-1) is scheduled to play No. 12 Indiana (5-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

There were three other Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the CFP poll — No. 4 Ohio State, No. 14 Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa.

Here’s a look at the full poll:

1. Alabama 8-0

2. Notre Dame 9-0

3. Clemson 8-1

4. Ohio State 4-0

5. Texas A&M 6-1

6. Florida 7-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. Georgia 6-2

9. Iowa State 7-2

10. Miami 7-1

11. Oklahoma 6-2

12. Indiana 5-1

13. BYU 9-0

14. Northwestern 5-1

15. Oklahoma State 6-2

16. Wisconsin 2-1

17. North Carolina 6-3

19. Iowa 4-2

20. USC 3-0

21. Marshall 7-0

22. Washington 3-0

23. Oregon 3-1

24. Tulsa 5-1

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1

