Badgers maintain spot in CFP Top 25 Poll

After not playing last week, the University of Wisconsin football team stayed at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday.

The CFP poll determines the four teams who compete in the College Football Playoff for the national championship.

UW (2-1) is scheduled to play No. 12 Indiana (5-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

There were three other Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the CFP poll — No. 4 Ohio State, No. 14 Northwestern and No. 19 Iowa.

Here’s a look at the full poll:

1. Alabama 8-0

2. Notre Dame 9-0

3. Clemson 8-1

4. Ohio State 4-0

5. Texas A&M 6-1

6. Florida 7-1

7. Cincinnati 8-0

8. Georgia 6-2

9. Iowa State 7-2

10. Miami 7-1

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

11. Oklahoma 6-2

12. Indiana 5-1

13. BYU 9-0