Badgers lose cornerback Deron Harrell to transfer portal
University of Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell has entered the transfer portal.

Harrell, a fifth-year senior out of Denver, didn’t play this season before being ruled out for the year with a left leg injury. He played in 22 games with nine starts for the Badgers. His playing time began to diminish last season, when he played in just four games.

Harrell finishes his UW career with 26 total tackles and eight passes defended.

UW already lost cornerback Donte Burton to the transfer portal this season while the quartet of seniors Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, junior Alexander Smith and sophomore Dean Engram have played the majority of the cornerback snaps.

Harrell is the eighth UW player to enter the transfer portal this season.

