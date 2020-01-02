Badgers look to grow from frustrating loss to Oregon in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Frustration was just one of the many emotions hanging in the air of the University of Wisconsin football team’s locker room Wednesday night.
The Badgers knew their mistakes were more responsible for their 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl than anything the Ducks did schematically. Nine penalties deflated UW at times and the four turnovers the Badgers (10-4) committed gave Oregon (12-2) all the ammo it needed to come away with a win.
“Obviously we made a bunch of mistakes and didn’t play our best,” junior quarterback Jack Coan said.
But in that mix of emotions there also was joy and appreciation. The Badgers know what they experienced Wednesday and throughout the week in Southern California will stay with them going forward.
“Obviously, coming off on a win would be absolutely different emotion. But you’ve got to have … you’re going to go through some ups and downs, that’s just life itself. Football’s a beautiful game. For what it’s given me, it’s unreal, it’s so much. I think you’ve got to be able to appreciate it in the tough times and how far you’ve come and how far you’ve bought into this sports itself and to this team. That goes beyond everything,” junior center Tyler Biadasz said.
“I’m just so proud of our guys. Sometimes smiling is not the worst thing in the world. Even our fans too, they come travel, it’s almost like a home game. It was a beautiful sight, the atmosphere itself, you’ve got to appreciate that too. If you keep looking down, you’re never going to see what’s in front of you.”
The loss snapped UW’s streak of five consecutive bowl wins, but it also showed that the program had taken a big step forward after a disappointing 2018 season.
The Badgers’ defense in the Rose Bowl controlled the line of scrimmage against a strong offensive line, didn’t allow Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert — a likely first-round draft pick — to get comfortable throwing the ball, and UW's the offense showed it could withstand momentum changes with a pair of long scoring drives in the second half.
It took one of the Badgers' sloppiest games of the season to lose by a point against a top-tier opponent.
You have free articles remaining.
While it might take a while for UW players to see this loss through those rose-colored glasses, the team’s young leaders like sophomore linebacker Jack Sanborn already know this will only continue propelling the Badgers forward.
“It’s going to just fuel us in the offseason. We expect to be in these types of games at Wisconsin, next year we’re expecting no different. We just have to put the work in to be back in these big games and when we get there, we’ve just got to finish,” said Sanborn, who finished with a team-high eight tackles and an interception in the game.
Sophomore tight end Jake Ferguson — who had four catches for 44 yards, including a 22-yard catch that proved to be UW’s second-longest play of the game — had similar thoughts.
“We’re never going to have the same team again. The older guys, I know they have a sour taste in their mouth, it’s not the way we wanted to end it,” Ferguson said. “This offseason, (we’ll) work out for them and really get it going next year.”
UW has reason for optimism with what the program has returning from this group and the talent it has recruited. Defensively, the Badgers lose just two starters, but important ones in senior linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr. Replacing their production will be difficult, but young players like Leo Chenal showed promise throughout the year, and the Badgers have two four-star linebackers joining the team in the 2020 class.
The offense may take more of a hit with expected losses including Biadasz and junior running back Jonathan, both of whom earned consensus All-America honors this year, as well as senior linemen Jason Erdmann and David Moorman. UW was able to develop Kayden Lyles and Josh Seltzner to compete for roles on the line next season, and has substantial talent coming on the line in the 2020 recruiting class. That class also could add four-star running back Jalen Berger, who told 247sports he will make his decision between UW and UCLA at the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
The key will be that talent — already on the roster and incoming — following the lead of the class it saw play its final game on Wednesday night.
“We weren’t the most highly-touted class coming in,” Baun said. “We’re a true example of Wisconsin being able to develop their players into good players on the field and good men.”
Photos: Badgers fall to Oregon in Rose Bowl