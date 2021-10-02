Badgers live: Catch all the action as Wisconsin hosts Michigan

The University of Wisconsin football team tries to answer a loss with a victory for the second time this season when the Badgers (1-2) host No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Camp Randall Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Follow along below for updates.
Injury report
Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas, tight end Jack Eschenbach and running back Braelon Allen are in the lineup after being listed as questionable earlier in the week.
UW reported five players as unavailable Saturday: fullback Quan Easterling, safety Tyler Mais, cornerback Semar Melvin, inside linebacker Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt.
The officials
John O'Neill is the head referee. His crew includes umpire Jeff Carr, linesman Kris Van Meter, line judge Vincent Winters, back judge Michael Elliott, field judge Gary Powers, side judge LaShell Nelson and center judge Thomas Riepenhoff.
The line
The Badgers are 2½-point favorites with a total of 43½, according to scoresandodds.com. UW is -130 on the money line and Michigan is +105.
On TV
Fox (Channel 47 in Madison) has the game, with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call. A web stream is available at FoxSports.com and through the Fox Sports app.
On radio
The game airs on the Badger Sports Network (101.5 FM and 1310 AM in Madison), with Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher and Patrick Herb. Westwood One has a national broadcast with Sam Neidermann and Jim Miller.
