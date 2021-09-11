Badgers live: Catch all the action as Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan

The 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team (0-1) looks to rebound from an opening-week loss to Penn State when it plays Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Injury report
The Badgers will be without two starters in the secondary against the Eagles, with senior cornerback Faion Hicks and senior safety Collin Wilder both not available.
UW does not designate reasons why their players are missing the game. Hicks and Wilder were on the sideline during pregame warm-ups.
During warm-ups, junior safety John Torchio was in the starting group, while junior Alexander Smith replaced Hicks.
Senior cornerback Deron Harrell also will miss the game, as will safety Tyler Mais.
Inside linebacker Leo Chenal is missing his second game of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The officials
The referee in charge for Saturday's game is Reggie Smith. His crew includes umpire Ed Feaster, linesman Denis Schinderle, line judge Sergio DeHoyos, back judge Dennis Morris, field judge Matt Kukar, side judge Steven Thielen and center judge Ron Kay.
The line
The Badgers are favored by 26 points with a total of 51½, according to scoresandodds.com. UW is -4500 on the money line; Eastern Michigan is +1450.
On TV
FS1 has the TV broadcast, with Dan Hellie and Robert Smith on the call. The game also can be found on the Fox Sports app and at www.foxsports.com/live (TV sign-in required).
On radio
Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher and Patrick Herb have the radio broadcast on the Badger Sports Network (101.5 FM and 1310 AM in Madison). The audio also can be heard on the TuneIn app and on satellite radio (Sirius 132, XM 196).